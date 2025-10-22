Putin-Trump Meeting in Hungary Postponed, US President Cites Reason

US President Trump provided this information during Diwali celebrations in the Oval Office of the White House. Trump stated that his planned meeting with Putin was postponed because he did not want a "wasted meeting." It is noteworthy that Putin is not ready for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. He wants Ukraine to hand over the Donbas region to Russia. Trump had also pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cede Donbas during their previous meeting, to which Zelenskyy was not agreeable.