World

Putin-Trump Meeting in Hungary Postponed, US President Cites Reason

A meeting was scheduled to take place in Hungary between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, during which measures to end the Russia-Ukraine war were to be discussed. However, this meeting has now been postponed.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump a few days ago. During this conversation, which lasted for about two hours, both discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and measures to stop it. During this, Putin also spoke to Trump about not giving Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. During this conversation, both had also agreed to meet in Hungary. However, a major update related to this meeting has now emerged.

Putin-Trump Meeting Postponed

The meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has been postponed. The US President provided this information on Tuesday. In such a situation, it is natural to wonder when the meeting between the two will take place. Currently, no information has been provided by Russian and American officials regarding a new date for the meeting.

US President Cited This Reason…

US President Trump provided this information during Diwali celebrations in the Oval Office of the White House. Trump stated that his planned meeting with Putin was postponed because he did not want a "wasted meeting." It is noteworthy that Putin is not ready for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. He wants Ukraine to hand over the Donbas region to Russia. Trump had also pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cede Donbas during their previous meeting, to which Zelenskyy was not agreeable.

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 11:11 am

English News / World / Putin-Trump Meeting in Hungary Postponed, US President Cites Reason

