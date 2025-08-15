Putin yields to US tariff pressure on India, Trump makes big claim

Russia America Summit: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for today in Alaska to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Ahead of this meeting, US President Donald Trump made a significant claim. Trump stated that tariffs imposed on India influenced his meeting with the Russian President.
On an American news radio show, President Trump said that everything has consequences. He pointed to the additional tariffs on India, claiming they had effectively stopped India from buying Russian oil. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers, and losing its second-biggest customer would inevitably have an impact.
During the conversation, Trump also emphasised his role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan. He claimed that without his intervention, the two countries could have engaged in a nuclear war.
On Thursday, President Trump made a major decision. The Trump administration granted a temporary waiver on some sanctions imposed on Russia. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control granted a temporary waiver until 20 August. A spokesperson for the US Department of the Treasury stated that most of the sanctioned Russian officials arriving in Alaska for the summit had already been granted permission to enter the US, as special permits had already been issued for them. This waiver includes transactions necessary for the organisation of this meeting.
The global community is closely watching the meeting between Trump and Putin. It is believed that the equation in Europe may change rapidly after this conversation. Intense shelling continues between Russia and Ukraine just before the talks. Russia has destroyed a Ukrainian missile factory in an air strike, which was producing medium-range missiles with German assistance. Ukraine claims that Russia has targeted several cities with drones, injuring civilians.