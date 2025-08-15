Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Putin yields to US tariff pressure on India, Trump makes big claim

In an interview on an American news radio show, President Trump stated that everything has consequences. He claimed that the additional tariffs imposed on India prevented him from purchasing oil from Russia, impacting Russia as a result.

Bharat

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Aug 15, 2025

पुतिन से मिलने से पहले ट्रंप का बड़ा फैसला (फोटो-IANS)
मीटिंग से पहले ट्रंप ने कर दिया बड़ा दावा (फोटो-IANS)

Russia America Summit: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for today in Alaska to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Ahead of this meeting, US President Donald Trump made a significant claim. Trump stated that tariffs imposed on India influenced his meeting with the Russian President.

On an American news radio show, President Trump said that everything has consequences. He pointed to the additional tariffs on India, claiming they had effectively stopped India from buying Russian oil. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers, and losing its second-biggest customer would inevitably have an impact.

During the conversation, Trump also emphasised his role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan. He claimed that without his intervention, the two countries could have engaged in a nuclear war.

Temporary Waiver Granted Yesterday

On Thursday, President Trump made a major decision. The Trump administration granted a temporary waiver on some sanctions imposed on Russia. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control granted a temporary waiver until 20 August. A spokesperson for the US Department of the Treasury stated that most of the sanctioned Russian officials arriving in Alaska for the summit had already been granted permission to enter the US, as special permits had already been issued for them. This waiver includes transactions necessary for the organisation of this meeting.

Intense Attacks Continue Before Talks

The global community is closely watching the meeting between Trump and Putin. It is believed that the equation in Europe may change rapidly after this conversation. Intense shelling continues between Russia and Ukraine just before the talks. Russia has destroyed a Ukrainian missile factory in an air strike, which was producing medium-range missiles with German assistance. Ukraine claims that Russia has targeted several cities with drones, injuring civilians.

Share the news:

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 08:27 am

English News / World / Putin yields to US tariff pressure on India, Trump makes big claim
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.