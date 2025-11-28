Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Putin’s Final Warning to Zelensky: ‘If Ukraine Doesn’t Retreat, Russia Will Occupy by Force’

Putin stated that he is ready for serious talks regarding the war. However, he also added that the fighting can only end when Ukrainian soldiers withdraw from the territories they occupy.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a final warning to Ukraine. He has clearly stated that if Ukraine does not back down now, Russia will forcibly seize more territories.

Putin was speaking to reporters in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, where he confirmed that a US delegation led by special envoy Steve Witkoff might visit Russia next week.

Putin says - We are ready for talks on the war

Putin stated that he is ready for serious talks regarding the war. However, he also added that the fighting can only end when Ukrainian soldiers withdraw from the territories they occupy.

Putin warned that if they (Ukraine) do not withdraw, "we will achieve this through military means." Russia currently occupies about 20 percent of Ukraine's territory, which is considered part of Ukraine under international law.

Territories Russia wants to capture

This includes the entire Luhansk region and parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Russia's demand is that Ukraine completely surrenders these four regions, which it has occupied but not fully conquered.

The US conflict monitoring organisation, the 'Institute for the Study of War', stated on Thursday that the territories claimed by Russia include heavily fortified towns and cities, forming a stronghold that is considered crucial for Ukraine's security.

Ukraine and Europe express objections

Meanwhile, Kyiv and its European partners have made it clear that territorial concessions pose a significant threat to them. US officials, including President Donald Trump, have claimed significant progress in their efforts to end the war.

The US had developed a 28-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which was opposed by Ukrainian and European officials. They alleged that the plan was inspired by a document submitted by Russian officials, which would disadvantage Ukraine.

Proposal modified after objections

However, following objections from Ukraine and European countries, changes were made, and it has now been reduced to 19 points. According to information, the original plan included Russia's demand for Ukraine to reduce its military and be prevented from joining NATO.

Putin said on Thursday that he expects Witkoff to arrive in Moscow early next week. During this visit, they might discuss a new draft of the plan.

