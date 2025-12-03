Putin's India Visit: S-400 to Joint Jet Engine Production on Agenda

If one wants to understand the India-Russia relationship, there is perhaps no better symbol than the BrahMos missile. Two rivers, two streams of power, merging to form an unbreakable stream of life force. The word BrahMos is formed by combining two rivers from both countries: India's Brahmaputra and Russia's Moskva. History is a witness that BrahMos is not just a weapon, but a dynamic symbol of the shared capability of two civilisations, mutual trust, and decades of strategic friendship. The Brahmaputra symbolises India's cultural-military autonomy, and the Moskva symbolises Russia's strategic resolve and harsh geopolitical realities. The confluence of India's cultural confidence and Russia's technical-strategic heritage is reflected in the relations between the two countries. India-Russia relations have also been faster, more reliable, and more responsive than global diplomacy. This trust is rare in the world of diplomacy. While many strategic partnerships exist in the world, few reach the speed of trust at which the BrahMos flies. As the range of BrahMos increased, so did the relations between the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India on December 4 is also going to be another major upgrade, an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries. It cannot be a mere coincidence that just before Putin's visit to India, on Monday, India conducted a combat launch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal. Launched by the Southern Command of the Indian Army, this missile flew at a speed of 3457.44 km/h and accurately hit a distant target. This launch was not just a test, but an announcement of a new phase of Russia-India friendship to the world. It should be noted that both countries have 'equal partnership contribution' in the design, development, and testing of BrahMos. This is a military cooperation that is almost unique in the world because it has neither dominance nor patronage. It only has partnership.