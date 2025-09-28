Putin's New Weapon in Hybrid Warfare: Why Digital and Drone Attacks Threaten Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented a new approach to the Ukraine war to Europe, moving beyond conventional warfare. This new strategy, termed 'Hybrid Warfare', involves disrupting Europe through digital and drone attacks without direct gunfire. In the past week, drone attacks on several European airports have caused significant disruption, forcing Europe to accept such incidents as its new normal. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has acknowledged that there is no clear evidence behind these attacks and she is not directly blaming Russia, but the threat to Europe is substantial. Identifying perpetrators in such attacks is difficult as they are carried out covertly and stealthily. This is why these attacks have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and confusion regarding security in Europe.