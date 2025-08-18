Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Qantas hit with ₹500 crore fine for illegally sacking staff during COVID-19 pandemic

Australian airline Qantas has been fined a hefty ₹500 crore (approximately AU$100 million) for illegally dismissing employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bharat

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Aug 18, 2025

QANTAS Airline
Qantas airline fined ₹500 crore (File Photo)

Australia's flagship airline, Qantas, has been dealt a significant blow, fined a hefty ₹500 crore (approximately AU$100 million) for illegally dismissing employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. An Australian court found Qantas guilty and handed down the penalty.

What Happened?

In August 2020, during COVID-19 lockdowns in Australia, Qantas dismissed approximately 1,800 ground staff. These employees were terminated without proper cause or process, violating Australian labour laws. The Transport Workers Union (TWU) took the matter to court, triggering an investigation. The court found that Qantas violated employee rights and failed to provide adequate compensation or notice periods.

The Court's Decision

The Australian Federal Court deemed Qantas' actions unlawful, imposing a AU$100 million (approximately ₹500 crore) fine. The court also ordered Qantas to compensate the affected employees for losses and mental distress incurred due to job losses.

Qantas' Response

Qantas expressed regret over the decision and stated its intention to comply with the court order. In a statement, the company said, “We understand our responsibility to our employees and apologise for the mistakes made in this matter. We are committed to compensating and supporting the affected employees.”

Employees and Union Statement

The Transport Workers Union hailed the decision as a major victory for employees. A union spokesperson stated, “This decision delivers justice for those unfairly dismissed during the pandemic. It sets an example of corporate accountability.”

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 03:36 pm

English News / World / Qantas hit with ₹500 crore fine for illegally sacking staff during COVID-19 pandemic
