Quetta Bomb Blast: 10 Dead, 32 Injured Near Frontier Corps Headquarters

Bomb blast in Pakistan (Photo: Patrika)
Bomb blasts are a frequent occurrence in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. Another such incident has come to light today. A bomb blast occurred in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, today, Tuesday, September 30. The explosion took place near the headquarters of the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary unit of the Pakistani army, on Zarghoon Road.
Ten people have died in this bomb blast in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province. Six of the deceased are reported to be paramilitary personnel of the Frontier Corps.
Around 32 people were injured in this bomb blast. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical, raising fears that the death toll may rise. In view of the seriousness of the situation, an emergency has been declared in these hospitals. All advisors, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been instructed to be present in the hospitals.
Baloch rebels are suspected to be behind this bomb blast. Baloch insurgents frequently carry out such attacks in Balochistan, targeting the army, paramilitary forces, and the police.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending