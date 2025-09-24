Road Collapses in Bangkok, Swallowing Vehicles in Viral Video

Part of a road in Bangkok suddenly collapsed into the earth on Wednesday, creating a large sinkhole in the middle of the street. The sinkhole rapidly expanded, engulfing several vehicles. This caused significant infrastructure damage and completely disrupted traffic. As a safety precaution, residents of the surrounding area were evacuated to safer locations. A terrifying video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
The video shows how the road suddenly collapsed, causing several electricity poles to fall and underground water pipes to burst, leading to a rapid outflow of water. According to the video, a small section of the road initially collapsed, attracting a crowd. Shortly after, the hole expanded, completely severing the four-lane road. As the sinkhole grew, people nearby fled and cars reversed, but several vehicles were still affected. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed the incident, stating that three vehicles were damaged.
Although no casualties have been reported, Sittipunt stated that officials believe the incident is due to the ongoing construction of an underground train station. Following the incident, a nearby hospital suspended its outpatient services for the next two days. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of buildings near the site. Water and electricity supplies to the area have also been cut off. Officials are working to repair the sinkhole as quickly as possible.