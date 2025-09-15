Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russia Denies Drone Intrusion into Romanian Airspace

Following Poland, a recent incident of Russian drone intrusion into Romanian airspace has come to light. Russia has now responded to this matter.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Russian drone enters Romania airspace
Russian drone enters Romania airspace (Photo - NEXTA on social media)

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian drones recently violated the airspace of both countries. During a drone attack on Ukraine, some Russian drones initially entered Polish airspace before being shot down by the Polish Air Force. Then, on Saturday, a Russian drone penetrated Romanian airspace by approximately 10 kilometres and remained within Romanian territory for about 50 minutes. Not only Ukraine, but several NATO countries are condemning this action by Russia. Now, a response from Russia has emerged.

Russia Denies Allegations

On Monday, 15 September, Russia denied allegations of drone intrusion into Romanian airspace. The Russian embassy in Romania dismissed the accusations, calling it a deliberate provocation by Ukraine and a conspiracy to discredit Russia. A few days earlier, Russia also denied violating Polish airspace. Notably, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to seek an explanation just a day prior.

Both Poland and Romania are NATO Members

It is noteworthy that Poland and Romania, whose airspace has been violated (or allegedly violated) by Russian drones, are both NATO member states. This has further escalated the existing tension between Russia and NATO.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 04:24 pm

English News / World / Russia Denies Drone Intrusion into Romanian Airspace
