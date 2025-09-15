Russia Denies Drone Intrusion into Romanian Airspace

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian drones recently violated the airspace of both countries. During a drone attack on Ukraine, some Russian drones initially entered Polish airspace before being shot down by the Polish Air Force. Then, on Saturday, a Russian drone penetrated Romanian airspace by approximately 10 kilometres and remained within Romanian territory for about 50 minutes. Not only Ukraine, but several NATO countries are condemning this action by Russia. Now, a response from Russia has emerged.
On Monday, 15 September, Russia denied allegations of drone intrusion into Romanian airspace. The Russian embassy in Romania dismissed the accusations, calling it a deliberate provocation by Ukraine and a conspiracy to discredit Russia. A few days earlier, Russia also denied violating Polish airspace. Notably, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to seek an explanation just a day prior.
It is noteworthy that Poland and Romania, whose airspace has been violated (or allegedly violated) by Russian drones, are both NATO member states. This has further escalated the existing tension between Russia and NATO.