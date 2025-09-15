Russia Denies Drone Intrusion into Romanian Airspace

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian drones recently violated the airspace of both countries. During a drone attack on Ukraine, some Russian drones initially entered Polish airspace before being shot down by the Polish Air Force. Then, on Saturday, a Russian drone penetrated Romanian airspace by approximately 10 kilometres and remained within Romanian territory for about 50 minutes. Not only Ukraine, but several NATO countries are condemning this action by Russia. Now, a response from Russia has emerged.