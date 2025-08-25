Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Russia Denies Trump's Claim of Impending Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

A few days ago, Donald Trump claimed that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy would take place soon. However, Russia has now dismissed Trump's claim.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

United States President Donald Trump recently met with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump aimed to persuade both leaders to end the Russia-Ukraine War. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump briefly interrupted the conversation to speak with Putin on the phone. Afterwards, Trump claimed that Putin wanted to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss a ceasefire. This claim has now been refuted.

Russia Rejects Trump's Claim

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed Trump's assertion. In an interview, Lavrov stated that there are currently no plans for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

When Will Putin Be Ready to Meet Zelenskyy?

Lavrov explained that Putin will only be prepared to meet with Zelenskyy once an agenda for the meeting has been established. Currently, no such agenda exists. Zelenskyy himself has previously stated that Putin is unwilling to meet with him.

What Will Trump Do?

In a recent media interaction, Trump was asked what he would do if Putin proved unwilling to negotiate. Trump responded that he would wait and see who was at fault before taking any action, adding that he would know within two weeks.

