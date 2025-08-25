Russia Denies Trump's Claim of Impending Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

United States President Donald Trump recently met with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump aimed to persuade both leaders to end the Russia-Ukraine War. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump briefly interrupted the conversation to speak with Putin on the phone. Afterwards, Trump claimed that Putin wanted to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss a ceasefire. This claim has now been refuted.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed Trump's assertion. In an interview, Lavrov stated that there are currently no plans for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.
Lavrov explained that Putin will only be prepared to meet with Zelenskyy once an agenda for the meeting has been established. Currently, no such agenda exists. Zelenskyy himself has previously stated that Putin is unwilling to meet with him.
In a recent media interaction, Trump was asked what he would do if Putin proved unwilling to negotiate. Trump responded that he would wait and see who was at fault before taking any action, adding that he would know within two weeks.