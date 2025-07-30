Russia Earthquake: 8.8-magnitude quake triggers tsunami, threat looms over several countries

On Wednesday, 30 July, Russia experienced the world’s most dangerous earthquake in the last 14 years. The quake measured 8.8 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 20.7 kilometres. According to Indian Standard Time, it struck at 4:54 a.m. The earthquake occurred in the Kamchatka Peninsula region, and tremors were felt not only in the epicentre but also in several surrounding areas, causing widespread panic. Multiple aftershocks followed, which are still continuing.