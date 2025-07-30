Russia Earthquake: 8.8-magnitude quake triggers tsunami, threat looms over several countries

On Wednesday, 30 July, Russia experienced the world’s most dangerous earthquake in the last 14 years. The quake measured 8.8 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 20.7 kilometres. According to Indian Standard Time, it struck at 4:54 a.m. The earthquake occurred in the Kamchatka Peninsula region, and tremors were felt not only in the epicentre but also in several surrounding areas, causing widespread panic. Multiple aftershocks followed, which are still continuing.
Following today’s earthquake in Russia, a tsunami alert was issued for coastal areas of Russia, Japan, the United States, China, Indonesia, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, and Guam. Shortly afterwards, tsunami waves hit some coastal regions in Russia and Japan, and the threat still remains.
The earthquake caused injuries in the affected region and surrounding areas. While no fatalities have been reported so far, significant damage to homes and buildings has occurred.
In areas threatened by the tsunami, people have been advised to evacuate their homes and move to higher ground. Evacuation efforts are underway in several affected regions.