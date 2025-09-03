Russia Launches Another Wave of Drone and Missile Strikes on Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has lasted for over 42 months, with no end in sight. This conflict continues to cause daily loss of life and property. Numerous casualties have been reported in Ukraine, and many cities have been devastated. Russia has also suffered significant military losses. Despite the immense destruction, Russia's attacks on Ukraine persist. Late at night, Russia once again launched drones and missiles at Ukraine.
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine late at night, firing 526 drones and missiles. This comprised 502 drones and 24 missiles. Ukraine's air force reported on this Russian attack, which primarily targeted the western part of the country.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 69 drones and 3 missiles, launched by Russia, fell in 14 different locations. The remaining drones and missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force, but their debris also fell in several areas. This Russian attack resulted in numerous injuries. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The affected areas also suffered damage to homes, buildings, and civilian infrastructure.