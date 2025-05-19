Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Yet on Ukraine

Russia Launches 273 Drones Ukraine reported on Sunday that Russia launched its largest drone attack on Saturday night. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia deployed 273 drones; 88 were shot down, and 128 became inactive without causing damage. Several cities, including Kyiv, were targeted in the attack.

One Woman Killed Reports indicate that one woman was killed in the Russian drone attack. Several others were injured and hospitalised. Trump to Speak with Putin and Zelenskyy Today United States Of America President Donald Trump has been attempting to end the conflict for the past few months. Today, Trump will speak with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump himself announced this on social media. Trump’s aim is to discuss a ceasefire and secure an agreement from both sides.