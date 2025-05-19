scriptRussia Launches Largest Drone Attack Yet on Ukraine | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Yet on Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues. Late Saturday night, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date, according to information released by Ukraine on Sunday.

May 19, 2025 / 11:36 am

Patrika Desk

Russian drone

Russian drone strike on Ukraine (Photo – Social Media)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, continues after more than three years. Following orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian army launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Putin planned to achieve a swift victory, but this has not happened. Consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian army to withstand the Russian offensive. However, the conflict has caused widespread devastation, resulting in significant loss of life and property in Ukraine, with numerous cities destroyed. The Russian army has also suffered heavy casualties. Meanwhile, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date.

Russia Launches 273 Drones

Ukraine reported on Sunday that Russia launched its largest drone attack on Saturday night. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia deployed 273 drones; 88 were shot down, and 128 became inactive without causing damage. Several cities, including Kyiv, were targeted in the attack.

One Woman Killed

Reports indicate that one woman was killed in the Russian drone attack. Several others were injured and hospitalised.

Trump to Speak with Putin and Zelenskyy Today

United States Of America President Donald Trump has been attempting to end the conflict for the past few months. Today, Trump will speak with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump himself announced this on social media. Trump’s aim is to discuss a ceasefire and secure an agreement from both sides.

