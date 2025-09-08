Russia Launches Largest Ever Air Assault on Ukraine; Zelensky Shaken

Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine. Saturday's air strikes disrupted the sleep of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He described the latest Russian attack as the largest yet, urging for the imposition of strict sanctions against Russia.
In a social media post, Zelenskyy stated that they witnessed a widespread response from their allies to the Russian attack today. Russia is trying to inflict further damage on Ukraine through even more shameless attacks. He added that he now understands Putin is testing the world.
Zelenskyy further stated that all nations should take strong action against Russia. Strict sanctions and tariffs should be imposed against Russia and its associates. Furthermore, all trade with Russia should be banned. They must feel the consequences of their actions.
Zelenskyy said that Putin does not want negotiations, clearly avoiding them, therefore, Russia's fuel shortages and other economic woes are a logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders' level.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also indicated a willingness to take strong action against Russia. When asked if he was prepared to move forward with a second round of sanctions against Russia and punish Putin, Trump responded affirmatively, stating, "Yes, I am ready."
It is noteworthy that Russia has launched its largest-ever air attack on Ukraine, deploying over 800 drones and, for the first time, attacking a Ukrainian government building.
Several residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital were destroyed during the drone attacks, resulting in two fatalities. Air raid sirens blared in Kyiv for 11 hours.
Citing initial reports, Zelenskyy stated that numerous drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Belarus. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv suffered significant damage, with fires erupting on its upper floors following the attacks. More than 20 houses collapsed in several locations.