World

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

Russia launched its largest air attack on Ukraine overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Over 500 drones and missiles were fired at Ukraine.

BharatJun 30, 2025 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

Fighter jets

Russia Ukraine War: Russia launched its largest air attack on Ukraine overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Over 500 drones and missiles were fired at Ukraine. Ukrainian officials reported that the Russian Army launched 477 drones and 60 missiles at Ukraine overnight. A Ukrainian pilot was killed in the attack, and an American F-16 fighter jet (F16) was also destroyed. This is the third F-16 jet Ukraine has lost in this war, a significant blow to both Ukraine and the United States. The F-16 is a multi-role combat aircraft supplied by the US to Ukraine.

Entire Ukraine Targeted

The Ukrainian Air Force, via Telegram, stated that the F-16 pilot shot down seven air targets using onboard weapons before their aircraft was damaged and crashed while engaging a target.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the attack involved drones and various types of missiles, targeting almost the entire country, including western regions. Poland’s air force reported on Sunday that they had to deploy aircraft to ensure airspace security in response to the Russian attack.

Missiles Used in the Russian Attack

Experts suggest that this level of military action could hinder peace talks. They noted that Russia used cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles, along with false targets, to confuse Ukrainian defence systems.

Support for Ukraine

Ukraine continues to receive support from European countries. The Netherlands and Denmark provided Ukraine with its first batch of F-16 fighter jets, which are being operated with American training and technical support. One of the final two F-16 aircraft was reportedly sent to Ukraine from Volkel Airbase on 26 May 2025, but the loss of another aircraft further strains Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

