Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

Entire Ukraine Targeted The Ukrainian Air Force, via Telegram, stated that the F-16 pilot shot down seven air targets using onboard weapons before their aircraft was damaged and crashed while engaging a target. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the attack involved drones and various types of missiles, targeting almost the entire country, including western regions. Poland’s air force reported on Sunday that they had to deploy aircraft to ensure airspace security in response to the Russian attack.

Missiles Used in the Russian Attack Experts suggest that this level of military action could hinder peace talks. They noted that Russia used cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles, along with false targets, to confuse Ukrainian defence systems.