Russia Launches Major Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine: Zelenskyy Appeals to the World

All ceasefire attempts have failed, and Russia recently launched a devastating air strike on Ukraine. The attack involved over 800 drones and 13 missiles, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a child, and numerous injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the attack. Sharing images of the aftermath on social media, Zelenskyy stated that Russia launched a large-scale drone attack across the Ukraine-Belarus border beginning Saturday night. A total of over 800 drones and 13 missiles, including four ballistic missiles, were used in the attacks, causing widespread damage across the country.
Numerous residential buildings in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, were severely damaged, with the middle floors of one multi-story building collapsing. Two people, including a child, lost their lives in the attack. Zelenskyy expressed condolences to their families. Dozens more were injured in the capital.
Zelenskyy reported damage to the Council of Ministers building, with upper floors catching fire. Furthermore, over 20 houses and a kindergarten were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia. Warehouses in Kryvyi Rih were destroyed, while casualties were also reported in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. A high-rise building in Odesa was also damaged.
Following the attacks, Ukrainian emergency services are working tirelessly in the affected areas, transporting the injured to hospitals and initiating relief efforts to address the damage.
Zelenskyy appealed to world leaders to demonstrate strong political will to halt Russia's brutal actions. He described the attacks as deliberate crimes prolonging the war.
He noted America's previous statements about imposing sanctions on those refusing negotiations. Zelenskyy also stressed the need to implement agreements reached in Paris and highlighted the critical importance of strengthening air defence systems.
Zelenskyy further stated that every new security system helps protect civilians from these attacks. “The world can force the Kremlin to stop these violent killings — it just needs the political will.”
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all countries and individuals assisting Ukraine. He expressed hope that continued global support will help Ukraine overcome this crisis.