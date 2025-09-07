Russia Launches Major Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine: Zelenskyy Appeals to the World

All ceasefire attempts have failed, and Russia recently launched a devastating air strike on Ukraine. The attack involved over 800 drones and 13 missiles, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a child, and numerous injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the attack. Sharing images of the aftermath on social media, Zelenskyy stated that Russia launched a large-scale drone attack across the Ukraine-Belarus border beginning Saturday night. A total of over 800 drones and 13 missiles, including four ballistic missiles, were used in the attacks, causing widespread damage across the country.