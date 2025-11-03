Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Russia Launches Nuclear Submarine, Heightening US and European Tensions

Russia has launched the nuclear submarine Khabarovsk. It can also launch the Poseidon missile, which can destroy coastal areas. Know what the Russian Ministry of Defence has said...

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Image: (@airnewsalerts)

Russia is continuously increasing its nuclear capabilities. Putin's army has launched a new nuclear submarine named Khabarovsk. This submarine is designed to carry the Poseidon nuclear drone, which is also referred to as the 'Doomsday Missile'. Experts suggest this drone is so dangerous that it could obliterate coastal nations. This move by Russia has heightened tensions in Europe and America.

What are the features of the Khabarovsk submarine?

This is a nuclear-powered submarine. It will serve as a carrier for the nuclear drone known as Poseidon. This could provide a strategic advantage against NATO in the seas. Russian officials have labelled the nuclear drone a 'Doomsday Weapon'. They stated that the Khabarovsk is a heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser. It is a fully submersible submarine, while the Poseidon is a nuclear-powered underwater drone that travels at a speed of 186 km/hr. Russian officials have said that this drone can generate a radioactive tsunami capable of devastating coastal areas.

According to information, this nuclear submarine was launched from the Sevmash Shipyards in the city of Severodvinsk. Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov was also present at the time of the submarine's launch. On this occasion, Belousov remarked, "Today is a big day for us. This heavy nuclear submarine named Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of Sevmash."

Why is it important for Russia?

Border Security: It will protect Russia's maritime borders.
National Interest: It will safeguard Russia's interests in the world's oceans.
It will provide Russia with a strategic advantage.
Weapon of Deterrence: Drones like Poseidon will deter enemies.
It will serve as nuclear deterrence.
Poseidon Drone Speed: 186 km/hr (significantly faster than submarines and torpedoes).
Range: Intercontinental – capable of covering distances between continents.
Destructive Capability: Capable of creating a radioactive tsunami to completely destroy coastal cities.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 01:17 pm

English News / World / Russia Launches Nuclear Submarine, Heightening US and European Tensions

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Afghanistan Rocked by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Pakistan; 20 Dead

अफगानिस्तान में 6.3 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया
World

Stranded Indian Bodies Abroad: Passport Rule Hurdles, Indo-American Community Leader Raises Voice!

Indian Bodies Stranded Abroad
World

Mexico Store Fire: 23 Dead, Including Six Children, in Blaze at Hermosillo Warehouse

Mexico Store Fire
World

Pakistan’s Undeclared Media Censorship: Journalists’ Lives at Stake, IFJ Raises Global Alarm

Pakistan Media Censorship
World

Chai Pani DC: Indian Street Food Now in America in Different Varieties

Patrika Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.