Russia Launches Nuclear Submarine, Heightening US and European Tensions

This is a nuclear-powered submarine. It will serve as a carrier for the nuclear drone known as Poseidon. This could provide a strategic advantage against NATO in the seas. Russian officials have labelled the nuclear drone a 'Doomsday Weapon'. They stated that the Khabarovsk is a heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser. It is a fully submersible submarine, while the Poseidon is a nuclear-powered underwater drone that travels at a speed of 186 km/hr. Russian officials have said that this drone can generate a radioactive tsunami capable of devastating coastal areas.