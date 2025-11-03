Russia Launches Nuclear Submarine, Heightening US and European Tensions

Image: (@airnewsalerts)
Russia is continuously increasing its nuclear capabilities. Putin's army has launched a new nuclear submarine named Khabarovsk. This submarine is designed to carry the Poseidon nuclear drone, which is also referred to as the 'Doomsday Missile'. Experts suggest this drone is so dangerous that it could obliterate coastal nations. This move by Russia has heightened tensions in Europe and America.
This is a nuclear-powered submarine. It will serve as a carrier for the nuclear drone known as Poseidon. This could provide a strategic advantage against NATO in the seas. Russian officials have labelled the nuclear drone a 'Doomsday Weapon'. They stated that the Khabarovsk is a heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser. It is a fully submersible submarine, while the Poseidon is a nuclear-powered underwater drone that travels at a speed of 186 km/hr. Russian officials have said that this drone can generate a radioactive tsunami capable of devastating coastal areas.
According to information, this nuclear submarine was launched from the Sevmash Shipyards in the city of Severodvinsk. Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov was also present at the time of the submarine's launch. On this occasion, Belousov remarked, "Today is a big day for us. This heavy nuclear submarine named Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of Sevmash."
Border Security: It will protect Russia's maritime borders.
National Interest: It will safeguard Russia's interests in the world's oceans.
It will provide Russia with a strategic advantage.
Weapon of Deterrence: Drones like Poseidon will deter enemies.
It will serve as nuclear deterrence.
Poseidon Drone Speed: 186 km/hr (significantly faster than submarines and torpedoes).
Range: Intercontinental – capable of covering distances between continents.
Destructive Capability: Capable of creating a radioactive tsunami to completely destroy coastal cities.
