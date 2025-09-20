Russia Launches Overnight Barrage of 580 Drones and 40 Missiles on Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine War continues, exceeding 42 months. Russia continues to launch frequent attacks on Ukraine, resulting in ongoing casualties and destruction. Despite significant devastation, the Ukrainian army, bolstered by international support, continues to resist the Russian forces. Late at night, Russia once again launched air strikes, devastating Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on social media that Russia launched air strikes late at night, relentlessly attacking Ukraine throughout the night. Russia fired approximately 580 drones of various types and 40 missiles, including cruise and ballistic missiles.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia targeted the Dnipro and surrounding areas, as well as Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Russian attacks targeted Ukrainian infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian businesses. In Dnipro, a missile equipped with cluster munitions directly hit an apartment building.
Three Ukrainian civilians were killed in the Russian attacks. Numerous others sustained injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian Air Force for defending Ukraine and shooting down numerous missiles and drones. He stated that Ukraine has proven its ability to defend itself and Europe, but a stronger defence requires collective effort. Strengthening the air force, increasing weapons supplies, and imposing more sanctions on Russia and its funding sources are crucial. Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to all countries assisting Ukraine.