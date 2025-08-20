Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Russia Opens Doors to Indian Goods After US Tariffs

The imposition of US tariffs may create difficulties for Indian goods in the American market. In light of this, Russia has now opened its doors to Indian products.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

India-Russia handshake
India- Russia (Image: Patrika Official)

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on India—a 25% basic tariff plus an additional 25%. Trump cited India's purchase of oil from Russia as the reason for the extra 25% tariff. This tariff not only strains the long-standing relationship between India and the United States but also threatens to hinder Indian goods from accessing the American market. In response, Russia has once again offered its support to India.

Russia Opens Doors for Indian Goods

Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, stated at a press conference in Delhi, “If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market welcomes Indian exports.”

Targeting the US

During the press conference, Babushkin criticised the US, calling the imposed tariffs unfair and a display of double standards.

India's Importance to Russia

Regarding India's purchase of Russian oil, Babushkin said, “India enjoys a discount of approximately 5% on Russian oil. India benefits significantly from purchasing Russian oil. There is no alternative to Russian crude oil as it is highly competitive. India is very important to Russia.”

India-Russia Relations Unaffected by Trump's Threats

Both India and Russia have made it clear that Trump's threats will not affect their bilateral relations. India will continue to purchase oil from Russia.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 04:22 pm

English News / World / Russia Opens Doors to Indian Goods After US Tariffs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.