Russia Opens Doors to Indian Goods After US Tariffs

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on India—a 25% basic tariff plus an additional 25%. Trump cited India's purchase of oil from Russia as the reason for the extra 25% tariff. This tariff not only strains the long-standing relationship between India and the United States but also threatens to hinder Indian goods from accessing the American market. In response, Russia has once again offered its support to India.
Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, stated at a press conference in Delhi, “If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market welcomes Indian exports.”
During the press conference, Babushkin criticised the US, calling the imposed tariffs unfair and a display of double standards.
Regarding India's purchase of Russian oil, Babushkin said, “India enjoys a discount of approximately 5% on Russian oil. India benefits significantly from purchasing Russian oil. There is no alternative to Russian crude oil as it is highly competitive. India is very important to Russia.”
Both India and Russia have made it clear that Trump's threats will not affect their bilateral relations. India will continue to purchase oil from Russia.