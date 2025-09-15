Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russia Rejects US Attempts to Strain India Ties

US President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on India for buying oil from Russia. Despite this, India did not compromise its relationship with Russia under pressure from Trump. Russia has now responded sharply to the US regarding its relations with India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin with PM Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI/Patrika Graphics)

The rift in relations between India and the United States of America is well-known. In fact, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on India for buying oil from Russia. However, Trump's threat had no effect on India. India made it clear that it would not bow to Trump's tariff pressure and would continue to buy oil from Russia. Seeing India's stance, Trump has now changed his tune, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a good friend. Trump tried hard to break the relationship between India and Russia, but to no avail. Now, Russia has responded sharply to the US in this matter.

Praise for India

A statement has been issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this matter. The Russian Foreign Ministry praised India for not damaging its relations with Russia despite pressure from US tariffs, calling it commendable.

“Attempts to damage our relations with India will fail”

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the relations between the two countries have been long-standing and will remain so, strengthening over time. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a sharp rebuke to the US, stating that attempts to damage Russia's relations with India will be unsuccessful.

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 03:24 pm

