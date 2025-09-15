Russia Rejects US Attempts to Strain India Ties

The rift in relations between India and the United States of America is well-known. In fact, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on India for buying oil from Russia. However, Trump's threat had no effect on India. India made it clear that it would not bow to Trump's tariff pressure and would continue to buy oil from Russia. Seeing India's stance, Trump has now changed his tune, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a good friend. Trump tried hard to break the relationship between India and Russia, but to no avail. Now, Russia has responded sharply to the US in this matter.