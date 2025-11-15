7 Dead, 15 Injured in Minibus and Truck Collision in Russia

Russia Road Accident (Image: Patrika)
A horrific road accident has been reported in Russia. The incident occurred on Friday on a highway near the village of Cherepakhi in the country's Perm region. The road accident happened when a minibus, carrying passengers, collided with a truck. The collision between the two vehicles was so severe that the minibus sustained significant damage. This road accident caused widespread panic.
Seven people died in the collision between a minibus and a truck on the highway near the village of Cherepakhi in Russia's Perm region. Some of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Fifteen people were injured in this road accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of some of them is reported to be critical.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter. According to preliminary investigations, the minibus entered the wrong lane, leading to the collision with the truck. The minibus driver is being questioned to gather complete details about the road accident.
The number of road accidents is increasing globally. Every year, many lives are lost and numerous people are injured in these road accidents.
