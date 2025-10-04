Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russia Targets Ukraine's Largest Gas Plant in Major Attack, Devastating Region

Russia has once again launched large-scale attacks on Ukraine. The Russian army has targeted several Ukrainian military bases and gas plants. Approximately 35 missiles were fired in the attack, causing severe damage. Ukraine's energy company has described it as the biggest attack on gas plants to date.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

US sending Patriot missile to Ukraine

Image: X Handle Ukraine Battle Map

Russia has once again launched a series of intense attacks on Ukraine. The Russian army has targeted several Ukrainian military bases and gas plants. The Russian Ministry of Defence has issued an official statement regarding the attacks.

It was stated that missiles and long-range drones were fired at Ukraine from various locations overnight, hitting all designated targets.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's state energy company, Naftogaz, has described the attack as the largest on the country's gas plants to date.

The company said that the Russian attacks caused severe damage. Russia, on the other hand, stated that approximately 35 missiles were fired at gas sites located in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Russia also carried out its biggest attack on September 7

Prior to this, on September 7, Russia launched its largest air attack on Ukraine, releasing over 800 drones simultaneously. For the first time, a government building in Kyiv was attacked.

Several residential buildings in Ukraine's capital were targeted by Russian drones, resulting in two deaths. Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine for approximately 11 hours.

810 drones were fired

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired a total of 810 drones, four ballistic missiles, and nine cruise missiles. Although most drones were shot down by air defence forces, 54 drones and nine missiles hit various targets in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to the attacks, calling them "vile" and stating that such killings are a deliberate crime and that Russia is prolonging the war.

What did Zelenskyy say?

Zelenskyy stated that the world can stop the Kremlin's criminals from committing murders, but it requires political will. It is worth noting that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for approximately three and a half years, having begun on February 24, 2022.

This conflict started when Russia attacked Ukraine, with the stated reason being Ukraine's attempt to join NATO countries, which Russia considers a threat to its security.

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

