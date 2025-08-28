Trump Signals Possible Sanctions on Kyiv if Russia-Ukraine War Continues

The Russia-Ukraine War has been ongoing for the past 42 months, and currently, there is no sign of it ending. The United States Of America's President Donald Trump's stance on this war frequently changes. Sometimes he lashes out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sometimes he becomes angry with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. So far, Trump has not been able to end this war, despite claiming for a considerable time that he could.
Trump, who previously threatened Russia, has once again changed his stance. Despite meeting with Putin, he is not backing down from this war, and the Russian army continues to attack Ukraine. Seeing this stance of the Russian President, Trump is now angry with Zelenskyy. Responding to a journalist's question, Trump said, “The war between Russia and Ukraine is extremely serious, and many people are losing their lives every day because of this war. Most of them are young Ukrainians. If we want to save lives, I will have to impose sanctions on Ukraine. If Ukraine does not comply to stop this war, I will impose strict sanctions on them as well.”
Earlier, Trump had also warned Russia of economic warfare. Trump wants to end the war against Russia and Ukraine by using these sanctions and tariffs as a form of economic warfare. Trump believes that this economic war will cause significant damage to both Russia and Ukraine, leaving them with no option but to end the war.