Trump Signals Possible Sanctions on Kyiv if Russia-Ukraine War Continues

Trump, who previously threatened Russia, has once again changed his stance. Despite meeting with Putin, he is not backing down from this war, and the Russian army continues to attack Ukraine. Seeing this stance of the Russian President, Trump is now angry with Zelenskyy. Responding to a journalist's question, Trump said, “The war between Russia and Ukraine is extremely serious, and many people are losing their lives every day because of this war. Most of them are young Ukrainians. If we want to save lives, I will have to impose sanctions on Ukraine. If Ukraine does not comply to stop this war, I will impose strict sanctions on them as well.”