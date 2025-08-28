Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Signals Possible Sanctions on Kyiv if Russia-Ukraine War Continues

Donald Trump is now angry with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The American president has warned Ukraine. Details are inside.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Courtesy: Washington Post)

The Russia-Ukraine War has been ongoing for the past 42 months, and currently, there is no sign of it ending. The United States Of America's President Donald Trump's stance on this war frequently changes. Sometimes he lashes out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sometimes he becomes angry with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. So far, Trump has not been able to end this war, despite claiming for a considerable time that he could.

“If Ukraine Doesn't Comply to Stop the War…”

Trump, who previously threatened Russia, has once again changed his stance. Despite meeting with Putin, he is not backing down from this war, and the Russian army continues to attack Ukraine. Seeing this stance of the Russian President, Trump is now angry with Zelenskyy. Responding to a journalist's question, Trump said, “The war between Russia and Ukraine is extremely serious, and many people are losing their lives every day because of this war. Most of them are young Ukrainians. If we want to save lives, I will have to impose sanctions on Ukraine. If Ukraine does not comply to stop this war, I will impose strict sanctions on them as well.”

Trump Has Also Warned Russia of Economic Warfare

Earlier, Trump had also warned Russia of economic warfare. Trump wants to end the war against Russia and Ukraine by using these sanctions and tariffs as a form of economic warfare. Trump believes that this economic war will cause significant damage to both Russia and Ukraine, leaving them with no option but to end the war.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 11:31 am

English News / World / Trump Signals Possible Sanctions on Kyiv if Russia-Ukraine War Continues
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.