Russia Unleashes Devastating Barrage on Ukraine, Firing 470 Drones and 48 Missiles, Killing 25

Russia attacks Ukraine overnight (Photo - Washington Post)
Russian attacks have once again caused severe devastation in Ukraine. The western Ukrainian city of Ternopil experienced intense bombing overnight, resulting in 25 deaths and 73 injuries, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Officials reported that rescue operations were conducted until morning to save people. Individuals were extricated from the vicinity of burning buildings and collapsed walls.
Teams from the State Emergency Service and National Police utilised 45 specialised equipment units, including robotic systems, to locate survivors. The Ministry also posted about the incident on X.
The post stated that rescue teams remain on standby in several areas. The bombing caused a large fire in a nine-storey apartment building, which took hours to control.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack, stating that it was part of a larger offensive across multiple regions. Russia launched over 470 drones and fired 48 different types of missiles.
He further mentioned that one of the missiles was ballistic, while the rest were cruise missiles. Zelenskyy added that Ternopil was the most affected city after the attack, causing significant destruction.
Zelenskyy stated that emergency workers were attempting to reach individuals suspected of being trapped under collapsed structures. He also shared details from Kharkiv, where Russia launched a significant attack, injuring dozens, including children.
This attack damaged essential transport links and energy supply points. He noted that further attacks occurred in the Lviv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro regions, targeting energy facilities and civilian areas.
Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine requires more air-defence missiles, additional defence systems, combat aircraft support, and increased drone production to prevent further casualties. He asserted that Russia must take responsibility for the continuous attacks.
