Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Russia Unleashes Devastating Barrage on Ukraine, Firing 470 Drones and 48 Missiles, Killing 25

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Ternopil city have resulted in 25 deaths and 73 injuries. A rescue operation was launched following overnight shelling.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Russia attacks Ukraine overnight

Russia attacks Ukraine overnight (Photo - Washington Post)

Russian attacks have once again caused severe devastation in Ukraine. The western Ukrainian city of Ternopil experienced intense bombing overnight, resulting in 25 deaths and 73 injuries, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Officials reported that rescue operations were conducted until morning to save people. Individuals were extricated from the vicinity of burning buildings and collapsed walls.

Rescue Teams Fully Mobilised

Teams from the State Emergency Service and National Police utilised 45 specialised equipment units, including robotic systems, to locate survivors. The Ministry also posted about the incident on X.

The post stated that rescue teams remain on standby in several areas. The bombing caused a large fire in a nine-storey apartment building, which took hours to control.

What did Zelenskyy say?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack, stating that it was part of a larger offensive across multiple regions. Russia launched over 470 drones and fired 48 different types of missiles.

He further mentioned that one of the missiles was ballistic, while the rest were cruise missiles. Zelenskyy added that Ternopil was the most affected city after the attack, causing significant destruction.

Russia Attacked Multiple Locations

Zelenskyy stated that emergency workers were attempting to reach individuals suspected of being trapped under collapsed structures. He also shared details from Kharkiv, where Russia launched a significant attack, injuring dozens, including children.

This attack damaged essential transport links and energy supply points. He noted that further attacks occurred in the Lviv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro regions, targeting energy facilities and civilian areas.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine requires more air-defence missiles, additional defence systems, combat aircraft support, and increased drone production to prevent further casualties. He asserted that Russia must take responsibility for the continuous attacks.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 11:28 am

English News / World / Russia Unleashes Devastating Barrage on Ukraine, Firing 470 Drones and 48 Missiles, Killing 25

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Viral Video: Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Shoots Over 1,500 Feet High

Kilauea volcano's lava
World

Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

Karachi traffic police issuing fine
World

China breaks silence on Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, speaks on relations with Bangladesh

World

Processed Junk Food is Altering the Brain, Research Reveals

Processed junk food impact on brain
World

Trump prepares to attack drug cartels in Mexico, escalating tensions

Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.