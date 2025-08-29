Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Russian Drone Strike Sinks Ukraine's Largest Navy Ship

The Russian military continues to deliver blows to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. Now, the Russian army has dealt another significant setback to Ukraine.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

Ukraine's largest naval ship sunk
Ukraine's largest naval ship sunk (Photo - Video Screenshot)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing for the past 42 months, has inflicted significant damage on Ukraine. The Russian military continues to deliver blows to Ukraine, and on Thursday, dealt a major setback. Russia launched a drone attack on the Simferopol, the largest ship in the Ukrainian Navy. This attack resulted in the Ukrainian ship being destroyed and sinking in the river.

Attack by Maritime Drone

Russia attacked the Ukrainian ship Simferopol in the Danube River delta in Odesa, Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that the attack was carried out by a maritime drone, marking the first successful drone attack, sinking a Ukrainian Navy ship.

Heavy Losses for the Ukrainian Navy

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Simferopol was a medium-sized reconnaissance ship designed for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance tasks. Launched in 2019 and commissioned into the Ukrainian Navy in 2021, its destruction and sinking in the Russian attack represent a significant loss for the Ukrainian Navy.

Crew Member Killed, Several Injured

The attack resulted in the death of one crew member and injuries to several others aboard the Simferopol. Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the attack. Russia claims the ship sank completely, a claim seemingly supported by video evidence. However, Ukraine has not explicitly confirmed this Russian claim.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 11:23 am

English News / World / Russian Drone Strike Sinks Ukraine's Largest Navy Ship
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.