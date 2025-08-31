Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Russian Drone Strikes Plunge 29,000 Ukrainian Homes into Darkness

Over 29,000 homes in Ukraine left without power following a Russian drone attack! The attacks on power plants in Odesa have caused widespread destruction and panic. One person has been reported injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy spoke by phone, discussing the war and peace efforts.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

Russian drones have wreaked havoc in Ukraine. Late at night, Russian drones targeted four power plants in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, leaving over 29,000 homes without electricity on Sunday morning.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, reported that the most significant damage occurred in Chornomorsk, a port city on the outskirts of Odesa, where residential and administrative buildings were also damaged. One person is reported injured so far.

Russia Attacked Days Earlier

It is noteworthy that a few days earlier, Russia targeted Ukrainian energy and gas plants. In retaliation, Ukraine also launched counter-attacks on Russian oil refineries and pipelines.

Currently, there has been no response from Russia regarding the latest attacks. DTEK, Ukraine's largest electricity producer, stated in a press release that four of its power facilities were attacked overnight. On Thursday, Russia also carried out attacks targeting several regions of Ukraine, resulting in 25 deaths in Kyiv.

Conversation Between PM Modi and Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone on Saturday. The two leaders held extensive discussions on the ongoing war.

President Zelenskyy also posted about this conversation on X. He wrote, "Spoke with PM Narendra Modi of India. Briefed him on my talks with European leaders alongside President Trump in Washington. It was a useful and important conversation with a shared vision on how to achieve genuine peace among partners."

Meanwhile, PM Modi wrote on X, "Thanked President Zelenskyy for his call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."

Share the news:

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 03:11 pm

English News / World / Russian Drone Strikes Plunge 29,000 Ukrainian Homes into Darkness
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.