Russian Drone Strikes Plunge 29,000 Ukrainian Homes into Darkness

Russian drones have wreaked havoc in Ukraine. Late at night, Russian drones targeted four power plants in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, leaving over 29,000 homes without electricity on Sunday morning.
Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, reported that the most significant damage occurred in Chornomorsk, a port city on the outskirts of Odesa, where residential and administrative buildings were also damaged. One person is reported injured so far.
It is noteworthy that a few days earlier, Russia targeted Ukrainian energy and gas plants. In retaliation, Ukraine also launched counter-attacks on Russian oil refineries and pipelines.
Currently, there has been no response from Russia regarding the latest attacks. DTEK, Ukraine's largest electricity producer, stated in a press release that four of its power facilities were attacked overnight. On Thursday, Russia also carried out attacks targeting several regions of Ukraine, resulting in 25 deaths in Kyiv.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone on Saturday. The two leaders held extensive discussions on the ongoing war.
President Zelenskyy also posted about this conversation on X. He wrote, "Spoke with PM Narendra Modi of India. Briefed him on my talks with European leaders alongside President Trump in Washington. It was a useful and important conversation with a shared vision on how to achieve genuine peace among partners."
Meanwhile, PM Modi wrote on X, "Thanked President Zelenskyy for his call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."