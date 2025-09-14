Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russian Drone Violates Romanian Airspace After Poland Incident

Following a similar incident in Poland, Romania has become the second country to report a violation of its airspace by a Russian drone in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Russian drone enters Romania airspace
Russian drone enters Romania airspace (Photo - NEXTA on social media)

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has been carrying out frequent drone attacks on Ukraine. However, a few days ago, an unprecedented event occurred. During a drone attack on Ukraine, some Russian drones entered Polish airspace, violating Polish air space. The Polish Air Force shot down the Russian drones. Now, a similar incident has occurred, with a Russian drone intruding into the airspace of another country.

Russian Drone Violates Romanian Airspace

Following Poland, Romania has become the second country whose airspace has been violated by a Russian drone. On Saturday, a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace. This information was provided by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with several Romanian leaders.

Penetration of 10 Kilometres

According to reports, the Russian drone penetrated 10 kilometres into Romanian territory. The drone remained in Romanian airspace for approximately 50 minutes.

Potential for Increased Tension Between Russia and NATO

It is noteworthy that, like Poland, Romania is also a member of NATO. The repeated violation of the airspace of two NATO member states by Russian drones could escalate tensions between Russia and NATO.

Sep 14, 2025

14 Sept 2025 10:08 am

World / Russian Drone Violates Romanian Airspace After Poland Incident
