Russian Drone Violates Romanian Airspace After Poland Incident

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has been carrying out frequent drone attacks on Ukraine. However, a few days ago, an unprecedented event occurred. During a drone attack on Ukraine, some Russian drones entered Polish airspace, violating Polish air space. The Polish Air Force shot down the Russian drones. Now, a similar incident has occurred, with a Russian drone intruding into the airspace of another country.
Following Poland, Romania has become the second country whose airspace has been violated by a Russian drone. On Saturday, a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace. This information was provided by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with several Romanian leaders.
According to reports, the Russian drone penetrated 10 kilometres into Romanian territory. The drone remained in Romanian airspace for approximately 50 minutes.
It is noteworthy that, like Poland, Romania is also a member of NATO. The repeated violation of the airspace of two NATO member states by Russian drones could escalate tensions between Russia and NATO.