Russian fighter jet crashes, both pilots killed

Russian fighter jet Su-30 (Image: Patrika)
Cases of aircraft crashing worldwide are not abating. Incidents of aircraft crashes are reported from somewhere or the other almost daily. Even military fighter jets are not safe from these accidents. Cases of military fighter jets crashing are also seen from time to time. A similar incident occurred with a Russian (Russia) fighter jet Su-30 on Thursday, causing a stir.
A Russian army fighter jet Su-30 crashed near the Finland border on Thursday. The accident occurred in the Prionezhsky district in Russia's northwestern Karelia region, which is close to the Finland border. The accident happened during a training program.
The Russian army fighter jet Su-30 was destroyed after crashing. Both pilots died on the spot in this accident. The Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed this.
An investigation into the incident has been launched following the accident. The cause of the fighter jet crash has not yet been revealed, but the investigating agency is trying to ascertain the reason for the accident.
