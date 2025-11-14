Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Russian fighter jet crashes, both pilots killed

A Russian fighter jet crashed near the Finland border on Thursday. Both pilots lost their lives in this accident.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Russian fighter jet Su-30

Russian fighter jet Su-30 (Image: Patrika)

Cases of aircraft crashing worldwide are not abating. Incidents of aircraft crashes are reported from somewhere or the other almost daily. Even military fighter jets are not safe from these accidents. Cases of military fighter jets crashing are also seen from time to time. A similar incident occurred with a Russian (Russia) fighter jet Su-30 on Thursday, causing a stir.

Russian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Finland Border

A Russian army fighter jet Su-30 crashed near the Finland border on Thursday. The accident occurred in the Prionezhsky district in Russia's northwestern Karelia region, which is close to the Finland border. The accident happened during a training program.

Both Pilots Dead

The Russian army fighter jet Su-30 was destroyed after crashing. Both pilots died on the spot in this accident. The Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed this.

Investigation Launched

An investigation into the incident has been launched following the accident. The cause of the fighter jet crash has not yet been revealed, but the investigating agency is trying to ascertain the reason for the accident.

