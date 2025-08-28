Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russian Forces Enter Ukraine's Fourth Largest City

The war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of stopping. Now, the Russian army has entered Ukraine's fourth-largest city.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Russian soldiers
Russian soldiers (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has lasted for over 42 months. Despite efforts by United States President Donald Trump, a ceasefire has not been achieved. Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, causing significant daily damage. However, Russian soldiers are also being killed in the conflict. The Russian army is slowly advancing into Ukrainian cities and villages.

Russian Forces Enter Dnipropetrovsk

A Ukrainian military spokesperson has confirmed that Russian forces have entered Dnipropetrovsk. This is the first time Ukraine has officially acknowledged the Russian military's presence in Dnipropetrovsk.

Cause for Concern in Ukraine

The incursion of Russian forces into Dnipropetrovsk is a cause for concern in Ukraine. Dnipropetrovsk is Ukraine's fourth-largest city and a central administrative area. Until now, Dnipropetrovsk had remained untouched by the war, but now the Russian army has infiltrated the city.

What is Russia's Plan?

The Russian army's advance into Ukraine suggests a clear plan: to gradually infiltrate key Ukrainian cities and villages to weaken the country.

Trump's Foreign Policy Fails Again!

The entry of Russian forces into Dnipropetrovsk represents another failure of Trump's foreign policy. Trump has repeatedly claimed he will stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He has employed various tactics, from negotiations and meetings to threats, tariffs, and sanctions. It's safe to say that Trump's foreign policy has once again failed.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 02:50 pm

English News / World / Russian Forces Enter Ukraine's Fourth Largest City
