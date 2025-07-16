Five Killed in Helicopter Crash in Russia

There has been a significant increase in plane and helicopter crashes in recent months. Incidents of planes or helicopters crashing are reported almost daily, somewhere in the world. A similar incident has now occurred in Russia. An Mi-8 (Mi-8) helicopter operated by private aviation company APK Vzlet LLC (APK Vzlet LLC) was flying from Okhotsk (Охотск) to Magdan (Магадан) on Monday when it disappeared in the Khabarovsk (Хабаровск) region. An update on this missing helicopter has now emerged.
The Mi-8 helicopter operated by APK Vzlet LLC crashed and was destroyed in Khabarovsk, Russia. Emergency agency officials confirmed this on Wednesday, 16 July.
There were five people on board the helicopter at the time of the accident: three crew members and two mechanics. All five died in the crash.
An investigation into the incident began immediately after the helicopter went missing. Preliminary reports indicated that the crew failed to make contact at the scheduled time, and the emergency locator beacon did not activate, leading to the helicopter being reported missing. Now that the crash has been confirmed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations' rescue teams, along with investigators, will examine the crash site and wreckage. They will also search for the flight recorder to determine the cause of the accident.