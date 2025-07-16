16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Five Killed in Helicopter Crash in Russia

A helicopter crash has been reported in Russia, resulting in the loss of five lives.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia
Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia (Image Source: Patrika)

There has been a significant increase in plane and helicopter crashes in recent months. Incidents of planes or helicopters crashing are reported almost daily, somewhere in the world. A similar incident has now occurred in Russia. An Mi-8 (Mi-8) helicopter operated by private aviation company APK Vzlet LLC (APK Vzlet LLC) was flying from Okhotsk (Охотск) to Magdan (Магадан) on Monday when it disappeared in the Khabarovsk (Хабаровск) region. An update on this missing helicopter has now emerged.

Helicopter Crashes and is Destroyed

The Mi-8 helicopter operated by APK Vzlet LLC crashed and was destroyed in Khabarovsk, Russia. Emergency agency officials confirmed this on Wednesday, 16 July.

Five People Killed

There were five people on board the helicopter at the time of the accident: three crew members and two mechanics. All five died in the crash.

Investigation Continues

An investigation into the incident began immediately after the helicopter went missing. Preliminary reports indicated that the crew failed to make contact at the scheduled time, and the emergency locator beacon did not activate, leading to the helicopter being reported missing. Now that the crash has been confirmed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations' rescue teams, along with investigators, will examine the crash site and wreckage. They will also search for the flight recorder to determine the cause of the accident.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 03:55 pm

English News / World / Five Killed in Helicopter Crash in Russia
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.