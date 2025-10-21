Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Looming Challenges

Sanae Takaichi (Image: IANS)
Japan holds a day of special historical significance today, as the country has its first female Prime Minister. The Japanese Parliament today, October 21, elected Sanae Takaichi as the country's first female Prime Minister. Takaichi of the Liberal Democratic Party is known for her ultra-conservative ideology. Takaichi, known as the 'Iron Lady' of Japan, is also called 'Lady Donald Trump' by her critics. The 64-year-old Takaichi will replace former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Ishiba resigned after facing defeat in two elections.
Due to not having a majority in the elections, Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) a day before the elections and achieved victory. According to information, voting was held for 465 seats for the election of the new Prime Minister, in which Takaichi received 237 votes, which is more than a majority. Takaichi will be sworn in as the country's 104th Prime Minister and first female PM this evening.
Before becoming Prime Minister, Takaichi was also the first woman to lead the LDP. In the party leadership elections held on October 4, Takaichi won by 185 votes to become the party's PM candidate. Takaichi's victory is attributed to her grassroots work and her hardline conservative image. While critics call Takaichi 'Lady Trump', former PM Kishida has even addressed her as 'Taliban Takaichi'.
Even without a majority in both houses, the LDP remains the largest party in Parliament, and Takaichi has been elected as the country's PM. However, she will face many significant challenges on her path to leading the country. The biggest challenge for Takaichi will be to bring unity back to the party and ensure legislative cooperation from other parties. Along with this, reassuring both markets and the public on the direction of fiscal and foreign policy could also prove to be a major challenge for Takaichi.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending