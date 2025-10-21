Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Looming Challenges

Even without a majority in both houses, the LDP remains the largest party in Parliament, and Takaichi has been elected as the country's PM. However, she will face many significant challenges on her path to leading the country. The biggest challenge for Takaichi will be to bring unity back to the party and ensure legislative cooperation from other parties. Along with this, reassuring both markets and the public on the direction of fiscal and foreign policy could also prove to be a major challenge for Takaichi.