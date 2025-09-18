Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Sign Defence Agreement: India Watches Closely

India is closely monitoring the Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has responded. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have seen reports of the signing of a defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, was under consideration. We will study the implications of this development on our national security as well as regional and global stability. The government remains committed to safeguarding India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security across all domains.”