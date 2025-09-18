Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Sign Defence Agreement: India Watches Closely

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a defence agreement. What are the details of this defence agreement, and how will it benefit both countries? What is India's reaction to this matter? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a significant defence agreement, termed the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement”. The agreement was signed in Riyadh on Wednesday by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir was also present.

Significance of the Defence Agreement

This defence agreement strengthens the decades-long security partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Relations between the two countries span nearly eight decades, founded on Islamic brotherhood, solidarity, and shared strategic interests. Let's examine the agreement's importance for both nations.

Joint Response to Aggression

According to the defence agreement, aggression against either Saudi Arabia or Pakistan will be considered aggression against both. This means that an attack on one nation will be met with a response from the other, as if it were a direct attack. This provision unites the security of both countries.

Development of Defence Cooperation

The agreement will boost defence cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, encompassing military training, intelligence sharing, and joint military exercises.

Nuclear Umbrella

Pakistan is a nuclear state. According to Saudi officials, the agreement is a comprehensive defence pact encompassing all military capabilities of both nations. While nuclear weapons aren't explicitly mentioned, experts believe it could indirectly leverage Pakistan's nuclear capabilities for Saudi Arabia's security.

Focus on Regional Stability

The agreement prioritises regional development, shared interests, and security efforts for both countries, with a focus on regional stability.

Economic and Military Benefits

Pakistan possesses more advanced weaponry than Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia enjoys a significantly stronger economy. This agreement offers mutual economic and military advantages. Notably, Saudi Arabia has provided considerable financial assistance to Pakistan over the past several years.

India's Observation

India is closely monitoring the Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has responded. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have seen reports of the signing of a defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, was under consideration. We will study the implications of this development on our national security as well as regional and global stability. The government remains committed to safeguarding India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security across all domains.”

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 01:51 pm

English News / World / Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Sign Defence Agreement: India Watches Closely
