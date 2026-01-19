Saudi Arabia and UAE on the Brink of War, MBZ Arrives in India: What's the Full Story?

Former Indian diplomat KC Singh stated that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is visiting India. During this visit, he will certainly try to bring India into his camp, but India is unlikely to make the mistake of choosing between Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Explaining the reason behind this, he said that India has good relations with both countries. In such a situation, choosing one would be tantamount to directly inviting enmity from the other. He added that this would also affect Indian citizens residing in those countries, who are present in large numbers.