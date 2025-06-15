scriptSaudi Arabia Lifts Work Visa Ban on 14 Countries, Including India and Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
Saudi Arabia Lifts Work Visa Ban on 14 Countries, Including India and Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has lifted the ban on work visas imposed on 14 countries. India and Pakistan are among the countries affected by this decision.

Jun 15, 2025 / 02:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Saudi Arabia recently lifted a ban on work visas for citizens of 14 countries. This decision reverses a previous restriction that had limited work opportunities in Saudi Arabia for residents of those nations. The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed the lifting of the ban.

Which Countries Received Relief?

Following the lifting of the work visa ban, it’s natural to wonder which 14 countries benefited. Here is the list:

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. Bangladesh

4. Egypt
5. Ethiopia

6. Indonesia

7. Iraq

8. Jordan

9. Morocco

10. Nigeria

11. Sudan

12. Tunisia

13. Yemen

14. Algeria

Why Was the Ban Imposed?

It’s understandable to question why Saudi Arabia imposed the work visa ban on these 14 countries. The ban was temporary and implemented with the Hajj pilgrimage in mind. In recent years, it’s been observed that individuals in Saudi Arabia on work visas also attempt to perform Hajj. This increases crowds, as Hajj requires separate registration, and those with work visas often try to perform the pilgrimage without registering, leading to disorder. The Saudi Arabian government took this step to address this issue. The Saudi Arabian government takes similar measures annually.

