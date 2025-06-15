Saudi Arabia Lifts Work Visa Ban on 14 Countries, Including India and Pakistan

Which Countries Received Relief? Following the lifting of the work visa ban, it’s natural to wonder which 14 countries benefited. Here is the list: 1. India 2. Pakistan 3. Bangladesh 4. Egypt

5. Ethiopia 6. Indonesia 7. Iraq 8. Jordan 9. Morocco 10. Nigeria 11. Sudan 12. Tunisia 13. Yemen 14. Algeria Why Was the Ban Imposed? It’s understandable to question why Saudi Arabia imposed the work visa ban on these 14 countries. The ban was temporary and implemented with the Hajj pilgrimage in mind. In recent years, it’s been observed that individuals in Saudi Arabia on work visas also attempt to perform Hajj. This increases crowds, as Hajj requires separate registration, and those with work visas often try to perform the pilgrimage without registering, leading to disorder. The Saudi Arabian government took this step to address this issue. The Saudi Arabian government takes similar measures annually.