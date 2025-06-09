Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Block Work Visas for 14 Countries, Including India

Countries Affected by the Ban Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on 14 countries: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Morocco, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Tunisia. The Saudi government has also temporarily suspended other types of visas, such as e-visas, family visit visas, and tourist visas. All restrictions are related to the current Hajj season.

What is a Block Work Visa? The Saudi government issues block work visas to employers. These employers then distribute them to their employees, allowing them to bring a group of workers into the country to meet workforce demands. In Saudi Arabia, this type of visa is the first step in providing employment for foreign nationals.

Block work visas are primarily used in various industries, such as hospitality, construction, and domestic services. These sectors heavily rely on workers from South Asia and parts of Africa. Performing Hajj Without Permits Media reports have highlighted instances where individuals enter the country on work visas and then perform Hajj without the required permits. This leads to overcrowding and makes it difficult to maintain health and safety standards during the pilgrimage. The Saudi administration wants to avoid any inconvenience during this year’s Hajj.