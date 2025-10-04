Scientists Discover Planet 620 Light-Years Away from Earth, Astonishing Researchers

Scientists have recently discovered a planet located 620 light-years away in the Chameleon constellation. This discovery has astonished scientists. The planet has been named 'Cha 1107-7626'. The remarkable aspect is that it does not orbit a star and wanders alone in space. This research was conducted by a team from the Palermo Observatory of Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and scientists from the University of St Andrews in Scotland. It was found that this planet is consuming gas and dust at an unprecedented rate, behaving more like a star than a planet.