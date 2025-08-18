Scientists Discover the DNA Switch that Makes the Human Brain Unique

Have you ever wondered what makes the human brain so unique compared to all other living beings? Scientists have been researching this enigma for a long time, and now they have made a new discovery. Scientists at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine in the USA have made a new breakthrough in this field. They have discovered a small but powerful segment of DNA, named HAR123.
Scientists believe that a DNA switch called Human Accelerated Regions (HAR) makes the human brain unique and distinct from other organisms. Among these, the special HAR123 acts like a volume control. Its function is to determine which gene will be active, when, and to what extent. It can be understood as a TV remote that controls everything.
HAR123 has a deep relationship with the brain. It affects neural progenitor cells. These cells produce the two most important cells of the brain, neurons and glia. HAR123 not only increases their number but also determines their ratio. This balance is what makes the human brain unique.
The research found that human HAR123 and chimpanzee HAR123 function differently. The HARs of DNA are the segments that have undergone significantly more changes during human evolution compared to other organisms. This helps humans adopt new information. Scientists say that further research could help in treating autism and neurological problems.