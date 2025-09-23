Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Shakti Peeths Beyond India: Sacred Sites of Goddess Shakti

Let's explore the names and importance of these Shaktipeeths located in other countries

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Shaktipith
Shakti Peeths (Image: X)

The divine glory of Maa Bhagwati's Shaktipeeths in India is known to all, but are you aware that not only in India, but also in several Muslim countries, Shakti Peeths dedicated to Maa Bhagwati are established? These sacred sites symbolise the supreme power of Maa Durga and hold unique religious and historical significance. Let's explore the names and importance of these Shaktipeeths located in other countries.

Significance of a Shaktipeeth

In Hinduism, the 51 Shaktipeeths of Maa Bhagwati hold special significance, representing the places where different body parts of Maa Sati fell. According to mythology, when Lord Vishnu severed Maa Sati's body into 51 parts with his Sudarshan Chakra, these parts fell at various locations across the Indian subcontinent, leading to the establishment of Shaktipeeths.

Prominent Shaktipeeths in India

Kalmadhav Kali and Shon Shaktipeeth, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh

Here, the left and right buttocks of Maa Sati are believed to have fallen. Situated near the source of the Narmada River, these Shaktipeeths are renowned for peace and liberation. Protected by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, the natural beauty, the flow of the Narmada, and the waterfalls enhance its allure. Millions of devotees visit annually.

Naina Devi, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh

Maa Sati's two eyes are believed to have fallen here. Nestled in the Himalayas, this Shaktipeeth is known for relieving suffering and fulfilling wishes. A large fair is organised during the Shravan month. Ropeway access facilitates darshan (viewing). Millions of devotees visit throughout the year.

Kamakshi, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Maa Sati's navel is believed to have fallen here. Devotees from across the country come seeking love, marital bliss, and wish fulfilment. Established by Adi Shankaracharya, this Peeth boasts a magnificent temple. The Brahmotsavam festival witnesses a massive gathering of devotees.

Kamakhya, Guwahati, Assam

Located on the Nilachal Hill, this Shaktipeeth is where Maa Sati's yoni (vagina) is believed to have fallen. Worshipped for tantric practices, fertility, and power, Kamakhya is a major pilgrimage site in Northeast India. The Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya is world-renowned. Millions of devotees and tantriks visit for darshan.

Ambaji, Banaskantha, Gujarat

Maa Sati's heart is believed to have fallen here. Devotees worship Goddess Ambaji, seeking compassion and prosperity. This temple, with its magnificent structure, is a centre of faith for millions of Hindus.

Seven Shaktipeeths in Bangladesh

There are seven Shaktipeeths in Bangladesh, situated along the Hingula River or other sacred locations. These are believed to be places where different parts of the Mother Goddess fell.





















































Serial No.Name of ShaktipeethLocation (District)Body Part of Maa Sati that Fell
1Dhakeshwari ShaktipeethDhakaUterus
2Sugandha ShaktipeethBarisalNose
3Jayanti ShaktipeethSylhet (Jaintapur)Left Thigh
4Bhawanishwari ShaktipeethBogra (Sherpur)Left Leg
5Chandranath ShaktipeethChittagong (Sitakunda)Right Foot
6Jashoreswari ShaktipeethJessore/SatkhiraRight Palm
7Karatoya ShaktipeethSherpur (Bhawanipur)Left Ear

These Shaktipeeths are important pilgrimage sites for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, and many devotees cross the border from India to visit them.

Shaktipeeth in Pakistan

The Hinglaj Shaktipeeth, located in Balochistan province, Pakistan, is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus. It is believed that Maa Sati's head fell here, hence it is also called 'Nani ka Dhakra'. This Shaktipeeth is so famous that the Pakistani government promotes it as a religious tourism destination. Additionally, the Sharada Peeth (Punch district, Kashmir region) is sometimes associated with Shaktipeeths, although it is primarily known as a Gyanapeeth (seat of knowledge).

Guhyeshwari, Kathmandu, Nepal

Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, near Pashupatinath, this Shaktipeeth is worshipped as the place where Maa Sati's knees fell. It holds special significance for secret practices and tantra. Millions of devotees visit during Navratri. Its proximity to the Pashupatinath Temple adds to its importance.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 03:50 pm

English News / World / Shakti Peeths Beyond India: Sacred Sites of Goddess Shakti
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.