Shakti Peeths Beyond India: Sacred Sites of Goddess Shakti

The divine glory of Maa Bhagwati's Shaktipeeths in India is known to all, but are you aware that not only in India, but also in several Muslim countries, Shakti Peeths dedicated to Maa Bhagwati are established? These sacred sites symbolise the supreme power of Maa Durga and hold unique religious and historical significance. Let's explore the names and importance of these Shaktipeeths located in other countries.