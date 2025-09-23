Shakti Peeths Beyond India: Sacred Sites of Goddess Shakti

The divine glory of Maa Bhagwati's Shaktipeeths in India is known to all, but are you aware that not only in India, but also in several Muslim countries, Shakti Peeths dedicated to Maa Bhagwati are established? These sacred sites symbolise the supreme power of Maa Durga and hold unique religious and historical significance. Let's explore the names and importance of these Shaktipeeths located in other countries.
In Hinduism, the 51 Shaktipeeths of Maa Bhagwati hold special significance, representing the places where different body parts of Maa Sati fell. According to mythology, when Lord Vishnu severed Maa Sati's body into 51 parts with his Sudarshan Chakra, these parts fell at various locations across the Indian subcontinent, leading to the establishment of Shaktipeeths.
Kalmadhav Kali and Shon Shaktipeeth, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh
Here, the left and right buttocks of Maa Sati are believed to have fallen. Situated near the source of the Narmada River, these Shaktipeeths are renowned for peace and liberation. Protected by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, the natural beauty, the flow of the Narmada, and the waterfalls enhance its allure. Millions of devotees visit annually.
Naina Devi, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh
Maa Sati's two eyes are believed to have fallen here. Nestled in the Himalayas, this Shaktipeeth is known for relieving suffering and fulfilling wishes. A large fair is organised during the Shravan month. Ropeway access facilitates darshan (viewing). Millions of devotees visit throughout the year.
Kamakshi, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu
Maa Sati's navel is believed to have fallen here. Devotees from across the country come seeking love, marital bliss, and wish fulfilment. Established by Adi Shankaracharya, this Peeth boasts a magnificent temple. The Brahmotsavam festival witnesses a massive gathering of devotees.
Kamakhya, Guwahati, Assam
Located on the Nilachal Hill, this Shaktipeeth is where Maa Sati's yoni (vagina) is believed to have fallen. Worshipped for tantric practices, fertility, and power, Kamakhya is a major pilgrimage site in Northeast India. The Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya is world-renowned. Millions of devotees and tantriks visit for darshan.
Ambaji, Banaskantha, Gujarat
Maa Sati's heart is believed to have fallen here. Devotees worship Goddess Ambaji, seeking compassion and prosperity. This temple, with its magnificent structure, is a centre of faith for millions of Hindus.
There are seven Shaktipeeths in Bangladesh, situated along the Hingula River or other sacred locations. These are believed to be places where different parts of the Mother Goddess fell.
|Serial No.
|Name of Shaktipeeth
|Location (District)
|Body Part of Maa Sati that Fell
|1
|Dhakeshwari Shaktipeeth
|Dhaka
|Uterus
|2
|Sugandha Shaktipeeth
|Barisal
|Nose
|3
|Jayanti Shaktipeeth
|Sylhet (Jaintapur)
|Left Thigh
|4
|Bhawanishwari Shaktipeeth
|Bogra (Sherpur)
|Left Leg
|5
|Chandranath Shaktipeeth
|Chittagong (Sitakunda)
|Right Foot
|6
|Jashoreswari Shaktipeeth
|Jessore/Satkhira
|Right Palm
|7
|Karatoya Shaktipeeth
|Sherpur (Bhawanipur)
|Left Ear
These Shaktipeeths are important pilgrimage sites for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, and many devotees cross the border from India to visit them.
The Hinglaj Shaktipeeth, located in Balochistan province, Pakistan, is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus. It is believed that Maa Sati's head fell here, hence it is also called 'Nani ka Dhakra'. This Shaktipeeth is so famous that the Pakistani government promotes it as a religious tourism destination. Additionally, the Sharada Peeth (Punch district, Kashmir region) is sometimes associated with Shaktipeeths, although it is primarily known as a Gyanapeeth (seat of knowledge).
Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, near Pashupatinath, this Shaktipeeth is worshipped as the place where Maa Sati's knees fell. It holds special significance for secret practices and tantra. Millions of devotees visit during Navratri. Its proximity to the Pashupatinath Temple adds to its importance.