scriptShashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | Shashi Tharoor&#39;s Son Questions Pakistan&#39;s Role in Pahalgam Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

Shashi Tharoor’s son, Eshaan Tharoor, publicly questioned Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam attack, leaving Shashi Tharoor visibly surprised on an international platform.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 08:54 am

Patrika Desk

Tharoor's Son Questions Pakistan's Role in Pahalgam Attack

Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack. (Photo: Rediff)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faced a unique situation during a diplomatic event when his son, Eshaan Tharoor, posed a pointed question to him in front of an international audience and media. The event was held at a US think tank, where Eshaan, a senior columnist at the Washington Post, was present in the audience. Eshaan asked if the delegation had been provided with any evidence by the Indian government regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, given Pakistan’s consistent denials.

“This is my son!” – A father’s surprise, a son’s journalistic pursuit

Recognising the familiar voice from the crowd, Tharoor smiled and said, “This shouldn’t happen… this is my son!” Eshaan politely introduced himself, “Eshaan Tharoor, Washington Post. Asking a question in a personal capacity.” However, his question was entirely professional: Had any foreign government asked the Indian government for evidence of Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack?

Tharoor’s response: India doesn’t conduct military operations without evidence

Tharoor responded seriously, “India is not a country that launches operations without concrete proof. Operation ‘Sindur’ (ऑपरेशन ‘सिंदूर’) did not happen without solid inputs.” He also added that no government representative had directly asked him for evidence.

“You’re from the media, your fraternity asked,” – Tharoor’s witty reply

Tharoor lightheartedly remarked, “Eshaan, I didn’t ask this question… this is what a man does to his father!” He also mentioned that there had been no official objection, but journalists had raised the question in several places.

24 attacks, yet restraint – India’s stance is clear

Tharoor stated that there were 24 terrorist attacks from Pakistan last year, but India exercised restraint. “We eliminated terrorists when necessary, but an attack like Pahalgam was exceptional – it involved the killing of innocents based on religious identity.”

Terrorism hasn’t stopped, but the response has changed

He stated that this was not a random attack, but a planned operation involving reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and religiously motivated targeting. “We have been enduring this for 37 years, but the response has changed now.”

“Pakistan didn’t know where Bin Laden was?” – Tharoor’s jibe

Tharoor reminded the US that Osama Bin Laden was caught next to a military camp in Pakistan, yet Pakistan remained unaware. “Was this a coincidence?” he questioned.

From Mumbai to Pahalgam, the same strategy of denial

He said that Pakistan denies involvement every time, whether it’s Mumbai or Pahalgam. “Recordings of Pakistani terrorists’ conversations exist in the Mumbai case, yet Pakistan denied it.”

Reactions: When the question was personal, but the answer was national

Discussions in political circles: Congress supporters described Tharoor’s response as a perfect blend of “professional balance and family humour,” while BJP spokespersons termed it a “calculated publicity stunt.”
Press fraternity’s appreciation: Eshaan Tharoor’s integrity is being praised for asking a sharp yet necessary question, setting aside family ties.

Foreign policy experts stated: This shows that Indian representatives are now standing confidently on the international stage, regardless of where the question comes from.

Follow-up: Will more information emerge regarding ‘Operation Sindur’?

Questions raised: Tharoor mentioned “concrete evidence” but did not share details. Will the Indian government publicly confirm this in the coming time?

MEA statement?: An official press note from the MEA is now expected following this entire conversation.
Awaiting Pakistan’s reaction: A strong reaction from Islamabad is expected after this statement, especially on the ‘Resistance Front = Lashkar’ statement.

News / World / Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

in 5 hours

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

in 4 hours

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

Tollywood

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

in 5 hours

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

20 hours ago

Latest World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

19 hours ago

Three Indian Youths Rescued from Captivity in Iran After Months Missing

World

Three Indian Youths Rescued from Captivity in Iran After Months Missing

2 days ago

Morocco Bans Bakrid Animal Sacrifices Amidst Economic and Environmental Concerns

World

Morocco Bans Bakrid Animal Sacrifices Amidst Economic and Environmental Concerns

2 days ago

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

World

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.