Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

#WATCH | Washington DC: On a question asked by his son about whether any country had asked the delegation for evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack and about Pakistan’s repeated denials of any role in the attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “I’m very glad… pic.twitter.com/RR0tcVOwpU — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025 “This is my son!” – A father’s surprise, a son’s journalistic pursuit Recognising the familiar voice from the crowd, Tharoor smiled and said, “This shouldn’t happen… this is my son!” Eshaan politely introduced himself, “Eshaan Tharoor, Washington Post. Asking a question in a personal capacity.” However, his question was entirely professional: Had any foreign government asked the Indian government for evidence of Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack? Recognising the familiar voice from the crowd, Tharoor smiled and said, “This shouldn’t happen… this is my son!” Eshaan politely introduced himself, “Eshaan Tharoor, Washington Post. Asking a question in a personal capacity.” However, his question was entirely professional: Had any foreign government asked the Indian government for evidence of Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack?

Tharoor’s response: India doesn’t conduct military operations without evidence Tharoor responded seriously, “India is not a country that launches operations without concrete proof. Operation ‘Sindur’ (ऑपरेशन ‘सिंदूर’) did not happen without solid inputs.” He also added that no government representative had directly asked him for evidence.

“You’re from the media, your fraternity asked,” – Tharoor’s witty reply Tharoor lightheartedly remarked, “Eshaan, I didn’t ask this question… this is what a man does to his father!” He also mentioned that there had been no official objection, but journalists had raised the question in several places.

24 attacks, yet restraint – India’s stance is clear Tharoor stated that there were 24 terrorist attacks from Pakistan last year, but India exercised restraint. “We eliminated terrorists when necessary, but an attack like Pahalgam was exceptional – it involved the killing of innocents based on religious identity.”

Terrorism hasn’t stopped, but the response has changed He stated that this was not a random attack, but a planned operation involving reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and religiously motivated targeting. “We have been enduring this for 37 years, but the response has changed now.”

“Pakistan didn’t know where Bin Laden was?” – Tharoor’s jibe Tharoor reminded the US that Osama Bin Laden was caught next to a military camp in Pakistan, yet Pakistan remained unaware. “Was this a coincidence?” he questioned.

From Mumbai to Pahalgam, the same strategy of denial He said that Pakistan denies involvement every time, whether it’s Mumbai or Pahalgam. “Recordings of Pakistani terrorists’ conversations exist in the Mumbai case, yet Pakistan denied it.”

Reactions: When the question was personal, but the answer was national Discussions in political circles: Congress supporters described Tharoor’s response as a perfect blend of “professional balance and family humour,” while BJP spokespersons termed it a “calculated publicity stunt.”

Press fraternity’s appreciation: Eshaan Tharoor’s integrity is being praised for asking a sharp yet necessary question, setting aside family ties. Foreign policy experts stated: This shows that Indian representatives are now standing confidently on the international stage, regardless of where the question comes from.

Follow-up: Will more information emerge regarding ‘Operation Sindur’? Questions raised: Tharoor mentioned “concrete evidence” but did not share details. Will the Indian government publicly confirm this in the coming time? MEA statement?: An official press note from the MEA is now expected following this entire conversation.

Awaiting Pakistan’s reaction: A strong reaction from Islamabad is expected after this statement, especially on the ‘Resistance Front = Lashkar’ statement.