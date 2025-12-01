Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 5 Years in Fourth Corruption Case; Sister and Niece Also Receive Jail Terms

A Bangladeshi court has sentenced Sheikh Hasina to five years in jail in a fourth corruption case. Details are inside.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Sheikh Hasina (Image: ANI)

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has received another major blow in corruption cases. Her total sentence now stands at 26 years. A special court in Dhaka on Monday sentenced her to 5 years in prison in the latest case related to the Purabachal plot scam. In the same case, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana has been sentenced to 7 years, and British MP and her niece Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to 2 years in jail. The allegation is that the Hasina family illegally acquired plots in Dhaka's Purabachal area by disregarding government regulations.

Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Daughter Saima Wazed Also Sentenced to 5 Years Each

Court Judge Rabiul Alam clearly stated that Sheikh Hasina and her family deliberately disregarded rules to seize government land. Additionally, Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed have also been sentenced to 5 years each and fined 1 lakh Taka. There was no lawyer representing the Hasina family in court, as all accused are absconding. It is noteworthy that Sheikh Hasina has already been sentenced to death in one case.

Total Sentence of 21 Years Previously Handed Down

It is worth mentioning that just last week, another court had sentenced Sheikh Hasina to 7 years each in three separate plot scam cases, totalling 21 years in jail. With this, she has now been sentenced to a total of 26 years across four cases.

Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity

Most seriously, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) had previously found Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity for suppressing the student movement that occurred in July-August last year and had sentenced her to death.

Bangladesh Government Seeking Extradition from India

It is pertinent to note that Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August 2024 following large-scale protests. Bangladesh's current interim government has requested India to extradite her to bring her back. India's Ministry of External Affairs has stated that they are legally examining the request and are committed to stability and democracy in Bangladesh.

Remaining Awami League Leaders Call it Political Vendetta

Meanwhile, the general public and student organisations in Bangladesh are happy with this verdict, stating that those involved in corruption are now being punished. However, the remaining leaders of the Awami League are calling it political vendetta. This news is also rapidly going viral in India.

Pressure Mounts on UK Government

Furthermore, the involvement of British MP Tulip Siddiq in this case has increased pressure on the UK government. Many people in London are surprised that their MP has been sentenced by a Bangladeshi court. Experts suggest that this verdict could further complicate relations between the two countries. (ANI)

