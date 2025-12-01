Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 5 Years in Fourth Corruption Case; Sister and Niece Also Receive Jail Terms

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has received another major blow in corruption cases. Her total sentence now stands at 26 years. A special court in Dhaka on Monday sentenced her to 5 years in prison in the latest case related to the Purabachal plot scam. In the same case, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana has been sentenced to 7 years, and British MP and her niece Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to 2 years in jail. The allegation is that the Hasina family illegally acquired plots in Dhaka's Purabachal area by disregarding government regulations.