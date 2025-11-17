Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

ChatGPT said: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in a case of crimes against humanity.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity. This has caused a stir in Bangladesh and across the world. In its 458-page verdict delivered on November 17, 2025, the court held her primarily responsible for ordering the shooting of unarmed protesters during the student-led uprising of July 2024. Hasina has been in exile in India since August 2024, and the trial proceeded in her absence. Lawyers for the Yunus government demanded the death penalty, stating that there are over 1400 charges against Hasina. If she is not punished, it would be an injustice to the thousands of deceased.
The verdict came after a months-long trial, in which the prosecution presented viral audio, witnesses, and human rights reports. While delivering the verdict, the court released an audio of Hasina in which she was heard ordering the police chief to "shoot the people." Media outlets, among the first critics, showed this live. According to a United Nations report, over 1400 people were killed in Bangladesh between July 15 and August 15, 2024. The court termed this "systematic violence."
Hasina crushed the opposition in the January elections held earlier in 2024. The Awami League government suppressed opposition parties, leading students to take to the streets. The protests, which began in July, turned violent. Police opened fire, and thousands were arrested. Hasina described it as "terrorism," but the court found her to be the "mastermind." The verdict stated that after January 2024, Hasina was on the path to becoming a dictator (ICT Crimes Against Humanity). She also implicated former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Police Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as accused. Al-Mamun testified against Hasina in court, which expedited the trial.
She was accused of murder, enforced disappearances, and torture. The court found these charges proven. Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, warned that violence could occur in the February elections if the ban on the Awami League was not lifted. However, victim families chanted slogans outside the court: "Give death, give justice!" Mir Mugdho's brother said, "The people had already delivered the verdict in August 2024."
Muhammad Yunus's interim government called it historic. Chief Prosecutor Tazul Islam said, "Hasina was the main architect of the uprising." The government sought Hasina's extradition from India, but Delhi has not responded yet. A shoot-at-sight order has been issued in Dhaka for security reasons. A BNP leader said, "We need India; law and order could deteriorate."
Hasina's supporters are calling this "political revenge." The Awami League has termed the tribunal a "kangaroo court." But for the victims, this is the first step towards justice. The ICT, originally established for 1971 war crimes, is now investigating the crimes of the Hasina government. Under this, 203 accused have been named, and 73 are in custody.
However, an appeal against the verdict is possible. An appeal has been sent to the United Nations, complaining about a lack of a fair trial. Hasina's lawyer, Steven Powles, said, "The trial should investigate the crimes of both parties." But tension is at its peak in Bangladesh. Will this bring stability or new violence? Experts believe the February elections will be affected by this.
