Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity. This has caused a stir in Bangladesh and across the world. In its 458-page verdict delivered on November 17, 2025, the court held her primarily responsible for ordering the shooting of unarmed protesters during the student-led uprising of July 2024. Hasina has been in exile in India since August 2024, and the trial proceeded in her absence. Lawyers for the Yunus government demanded the death penalty, stating that there are over 1400 charges against Hasina. If she is not punished, it would be an injustice to the thousands of deceased.