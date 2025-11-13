Sheikh Hasina: Verdict on Death Sentence or Pardon Today, Why is Bangladesh Incensed with India?

Sheikh Hasina (Image: IANS)
The International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka will hear the case of crimes against humanity filed against former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, today. The public prosecutor has levelled five serious charges against Sheikh Hasina, including murder, actions against humanity, and failure to prevent crimes. He has also demanded the death penalty for Hasina. In response, Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, has launched a protest. The Awami League has announced a nationwide lockdown from Thursday morning to evening. In view of this, Bangladesh is on high alert. The deployment of army and police has been increased at several important locations. It is believed that the tribunal may postpone the date of its verdict, considering the possibility of deteriorating conditions.
In fact, nationwide protests began against Sheikh Hasina's government in July 2024. During this period, the government took repressive action against the protests. The government was accused of arresting and torturing protesting students and opening fire on them, resulting in the deaths of several protesters. On August 5, 2024, the Hasina government was overthrown. Sheikh Hasina fled the country and took refuge in India.
Subsequently, the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh filed a case against her. The court ordered her to return to the country and appear in the case, but she did not comply with this order. The tribunal's public prosecutor, Gazi Munawwar Hossain Tamim, stated that November 13 would only be the date for the announcement of the verdict, and the sentence would not be pronounced on that day.
Sheikh Hasina stated that this is a complete political conspiracy. Hasina said that the tribunal is not impartial. All the charges against her are false and fabricated. It is worth noting that the Yunus government has filed over 225 cases against Hasina, ranging from murder and abduction to sedition. The Bangladesh government has also revoked Hasina's passport.
Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka on Wednesday and expressed serious concern over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's interactions with the mainstream Indian media. According to sources, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and formally conveyed Bangladesh's grave concern over the Indian government granting permission to former PM Sheikh Hasina to interact with the mainstream Indian media.
