Sheikh Hasina: Verdict on Death Sentence or Pardon Today, Why is Bangladesh Incensed with India?

The International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka will hear the case of crimes against humanity filed against former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, today. The public prosecutor has levelled five serious charges against Sheikh Hasina, including murder, actions against humanity, and failure to prevent crimes. He has also demanded the death penalty for Hasina. In response, Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, has launched a protest. The Awami League has announced a nationwide lockdown from Thursday morning to evening. In view of this, Bangladesh is on high alert. The deployment of army and police has been increased at several important locations. It is believed that the tribunal may postpone the date of its verdict, considering the possibility of deteriorating conditions.