Shocking: Mum of three turns thief, makes off with Rs 34-lakh wine

A British woman has been arrested in the United States on charges of stealing wine. (PC: AI)
British Mother Stolen Wine: There is an English proverb, "Old habits die hard," meaning old habits are not easily broken. This proverb holds true for most of us. We do things we know are wrong, simply because we do them. A woman living in Britain is not only facing embarrassment due to this habit but has also been arrested.
According to a Metro UK report, British woman Natali Ray has been arrested on charges of stealing wine worth at least $38,000 (approximately ₹34 lakh). She had come to America for a visit and ended up committing theft here. Natali, a mother of three, visited a renowned hotel in Virginia earlier this month and, by distracting the staff, made off with expensive bottles of wine. Natali carried out this act with an accomplice.
The 56-year-old Ray presented herself to the hotel staff as the personal assistant to a Canadian businessman. She told the receptionist at the L’Auberge Provencale hotel that her name was Stephanie Baker and that she was the personal assistant to a famous Canadian businessman who wanted to host a dinner for 25 people. Natali Ray asked the receptionist to show her around the hotel. During this time, her accomplice hid several expensive bottles of wine in his overcoat.
Natali and her crime partner had also made arrangements so that no suspicion would arise due to the missing wine bottles. After picking up the expensive bottles, Natali's accomplice replaced them with cheaper wine bottles that he had already hidden in his coat. Everything went according to the criminals' plan up to this point, but then things went awry. The hotel receptionist noticed that Natali's accomplice was having difficulty walking, which raised suspicion, and when they were followed, the truth came out.
The hotel waiters managed to apprehend Natali Ray, but her accomplice escaped from the scene. The hotel staff found two bottles of wine – a 2019 Échézeaux and a 2021 Grands Échézeaux – lying on the ground. Six bottles are missing, valued at $38,000. The police have alerted all surrounding hotels and restaurants so that if Natali Ray's accomplice attempts to sell the wine bottles, they can be identified. Meanwhile, the woman claims to be innocent. She told the police that she was kidnapped and forced into the theft by the fleeing individual.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending