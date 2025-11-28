Shocking: Mum of three turns thief, makes off with Rs 34-lakh wine

Natali and her crime partner had also made arrangements so that no suspicion would arise due to the missing wine bottles. After picking up the expensive bottles, Natali's accomplice replaced them with cheaper wine bottles that he had already hidden in his coat. Everything went according to the criminals' plan up to this point, but then things went awry. The hotel receptionist noticed that Natali's accomplice was having difficulty walking, which raised suspicion, and when they were followed, the truth came out.