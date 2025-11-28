Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Shocking: Mum of three turns thief, makes off with Rs 34-lakh wine

A British woman's habit of theft has cost her dearly. Police in the United States have arrested her, while her accomplice has absconded.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Luxury Wine Theft News

A British woman has been arrested in the United States on charges of stealing wine. (PC: AI)

British Mother Stolen Wine: There is an English proverb, "Old habits die hard," meaning old habits are not easily broken. This proverb holds true for most of us. We do things we know are wrong, simply because we do them. A woman living in Britain is not only facing embarrassment due to this habit but has also been arrested.

Accused Woman Came for a Visit

According to a Metro UK report, British woman Natali Ray has been arrested on charges of stealing wine worth at least $38,000 (approximately ₹34 lakh). She had come to America for a visit and ended up committing theft here. Natali, a mother of three, visited a renowned hotel in Virginia earlier this month and, by distracting the staff, made off with expensive bottles of wine. Natali carried out this act with an accomplice.

How She Deceived Hotel Staff

The 56-year-old Ray presented herself to the hotel staff as the personal assistant to a Canadian businessman. She told the receptionist at the L’Auberge Provencale hotel that her name was Stephanie Baker and that she was the personal assistant to a famous Canadian businessman who wanted to host a dinner for 25 people. Natali Ray asked the receptionist to show her around the hotel. During this time, her accomplice hid several expensive bottles of wine in his overcoat.

How the Tables Turned

Natali and her crime partner had also made arrangements so that no suspicion would arise due to the missing wine bottles. After picking up the expensive bottles, Natali's accomplice replaced them with cheaper wine bottles that he had already hidden in his coat. Everything went according to the criminals' plan up to this point, but then things went awry. The hotel receptionist noticed that Natali's accomplice was having difficulty walking, which raised suspicion, and when they were followed, the truth came out.

Fabricated a Kidnapping Story

The hotel waiters managed to apprehend Natali Ray, but her accomplice escaped from the scene. The hotel staff found two bottles of wine – a 2019 Échézeaux and a 2021 Grands Échézeaux – lying on the ground. Six bottles are missing, valued at $38,000. The police have alerted all surrounding hotels and restaurants so that if Natali Ray's accomplice attempts to sell the wine bottles, they can be identified. Meanwhile, the woman claims to be innocent. She told the police that she was kidnapped and forced into the theft by the fleeing individual.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Nov 2025 03:52 pm

English News / World / Shocking: Mum of three turns thief, makes off with Rs 34-lakh wine

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Sri Lanka Flood: 56 Dead as Cyclone Ditwa Approaches, Offices and Schools Shut

Sri Lanka Flood
World

Putin’s Final Warning to Zelensky: ‘If Ukraine Doesn’t Retreat, Russia Will Occupy by Force’

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 21 Years in Land Scam Case

Hasina Death Sentence Reaction
World

Sitting for Long Periods is Dangerous for the Heart, Research Reveals

Sitting in front of computer
World

US President Trump imposes ban on citizens of this country after ‘terrorist attack’ near White House

US President Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.