Shooting at AP Dhillon’s house in Canada linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, one arrested, another absconding

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abijeet Kinger from Winnipeg Canada police have stated that one person has been arrested in connection with the firing at AP Dhillon’s house in British Columbia. The police believe that the second accused has fled to India. This incident took place two months ago on September 2. Since then, the Canada police have been investigating the matter. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the arrested suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abijeet Kinger from Winnipeg. The accused Abijeet Kinger was arrested from Ontario and will be presented in court on Friday. The police have said that a warrant has been issued for the second accused. The second accused has been identified as 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who lived in Winnipeg but is believed to have fled to India.

Nijjar, Lawrence Bishnoi, and India-Canada Tensions It is worth noting that the cases of Nijjar and Lawrence Bishnoi have increased tensions between India and Canada. The Indian government has accused the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang of being involved in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has demanded cooperation from Canada in the matter, while Canada has emphasized the need for an independent investigation. This situation is affecting diplomatic relations between the two countries and has heightened concerns about security and criminal activities in recent months.