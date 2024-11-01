scriptShooting at AP Dhillon’s house in Canada linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, one arrested, another absconding | Latest News | Patrika News
Shooting at AP Dhillon’s house in Canada linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, one arrested, another absconding

In the case of firing at the house of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Canada, one person has been arrested, while another accused is still absconding. This incident took place two months ago on September 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 02:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Lawrence Bishnoi and AP Dhillon

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: In the case of firing at the house of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Canada, one person has been arrested, while another accused is still absconding. This incident took place two months ago on September 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canada police have said that they do not have a picture of the second accused, but they have information that he has fled to India. The police have said that they have made one arrest and are still looking for another accused, but they cannot provide more information as the case is in court. Firing was reported outside Dhillon’s house in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has taken responsibility for the incident. The police arrested one accused on October 30.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abijeet Kinger from Winnipeg

Canada police have stated that one person has been arrested in connection with the firing at AP Dhillon’s house in British Columbia. The police believe that the second accused has fled to India. This incident took place two months ago on September 2. Since then, the Canada police have been investigating the matter. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the arrested suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abijeet Kinger from Winnipeg. The accused Abijeet Kinger was arrested from Ontario and will be presented in court on Friday. The police have said that a warrant has been issued for the second accused. The second accused has been identified as 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who lived in Winnipeg but is believed to have fled to India.

Nijjar, Lawrence Bishnoi, and India-Canada Tensions

It is worth noting that the cases of Nijjar and Lawrence Bishnoi have increased tensions between India and Canada. The Indian government has accused the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang of being involved in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has demanded cooperation from Canada in the matter, while Canada has emphasized the need for an independent investigation. This situation is affecting diplomatic relations between the two countries and has heightened concerns about security and criminal activities in recent months.

India and Canada’s Relations on Security, Terrorism, and Migrant Community Issues

The Sikh community in Canada has viewed Nijjar’s murder as a political assassination, which has led to protests and tensions. This entire matter has made discussions on security, terrorism, and the rights of migrant communities between India and Canada even more complex. The politics and security aspects behind this incident have further strained relations between the two countries, and it is essential for both governments to address this issue seriously.

