Short Scottish Flight Journey: Minute and a Half

A runway as long as the flight This flight is 2.7 km above the water, which is equal to the length of the Edinburgh Airport runway. Sometimes, the actual flight time is even less than a minute! The record for the fastest flight is 53 seconds, set by pilot Stuart Linklater. The flights are connected to Kirkwall routes, forming a small triangle. An alternative to this flight would be a 20-minute boat ride.

No need for a screen to view the map You don’t need a screen to view the map – you can see where you’re going to land even before the flight takes off, just by looking out the window. The stopwatch starts as soon as the wheels leave the ground. If the weather is favorable, you can complete your journey even before the scheduled time.