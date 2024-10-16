Short Scottish Flight Journey: Minute and a Half

scriptShort Scottish Flight Journey: Minute and a Half | Short Scottish Fl | Latest News | Patrika News
Oct 16, 2024

A short Scottish flight completes its journey in just a half minute. This flight, operated by Loganair, connects Westray and Papa Westray (Westray to Papa Westray flight) in the Orkney Islands. Papa Westray has a population of just 70 people. In recent years, it has become a popular destination for tourists seeking a brief travel experience. The airline uses a BN2B-26 Islander aircraft with 10 passenger seats. Passengers sitting in the front row can even see the pilot at work.

A runway as long as the flight

This flight is 2.7 km above the water, which is equal to the length of the Edinburgh Airport runway. Sometimes, the actual flight time is even less than a minute! The record for the fastest flight is 53 seconds, set by pilot Stuart Linklater. The flights are connected to Kirkwall routes, forming a small triangle. An alternative to this flight would be a 20-minute boat ride.

No need for a screen to view the map

You don’t need a screen to view the map – you can see where you’re going to land even before the flight takes off, just by looking out the window. The stopwatch starts as soon as the wheels leave the ground. If the weather is favorable, you can complete your journey even before the scheduled time.

