Singapore PM Wong to Visit India at PM Modi's Invitation

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will arrive in India today at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

PM Modi and Wong
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (Photo - ANI)

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will arrive in India today, Tuesday, 2 September, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit will last until 4 September. This will be his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Singapore. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his wife, Loo Tze Lui, cabinet ministers, and senior officials.

Bilateral Meeting with PM Modi

During this visit, PM Modi and PM Wong will hold a bilateral meeting on 4 September. The Singaporean PM will also meet with the Indian President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and several other officials.

Singapore: A Key Partner for India

Singapore is a crucial partner for India. The partnership between the two countries includes India and Singapore's 'Act East' policy. During PM Modi's visit to Singapore last September, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthening the ties between India and Singapore.

60th Anniversary of India-Singapore Diplomatic Relations

PM Wong's visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirming the continued commitment of both nations to strengthening the India-Singapore partnership. This visit will provide an opportunity for the Prime Ministers of both countries to review the robust and multifaceted cooperation and chart the course for future collaboration. During this time, PM Modi and PM Wong will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

