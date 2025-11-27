Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Sitting for Long Periods is Dangerous for the Heart, Research Reveals

Prolonged sitting is not good for heart health. This has been revealed in a recent research. Read the full story to know more.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Sitting in front of computer

Sitting in front of computer (Representational Photo: Patrika)

Prolonged sitting or continuous sedentary work has become almost a necessity. Many people do this nowadays, and it has become a habit. But do you know that this habit is not good? This habit silently attacks heart health. A recent study in England has revealed this. Scientists have warned that even fit people cannot completely escape the stress on blood vessels caused by prolonged sitting.

What did the research reveal?

Scientists from the University of Birmingham included 40 young men in the research. They were made to sit for two hours. They were given a high-flavanol cocoa drink and a low-flavanol cocoa drink. Those who consumed the low-flavanol drink showed a decline in blood vessel function, an increase in blood pressure, and a decrease in oxygen supply. Participants who drank the high-flavanol beverage did not show this decline.

What is flavanol?

Flavanol is a natural nutrient that is considered good for our heart, blood vessels, and brain. The research revealed that standing up, walking, or doing light stretching every 30-45 minutes is also beneficial. Continuous sedentary work has a negative impact on the body.

What is the scientists' advice?

Scientists from the University of Birmingham stated that flavanols, found in cocoa, tea, many fruits, and nuts, can protect human arteries from damage. It is important to include these items in your diet. Additionally, small daily habits also strengthen the heart. Consuming flavanol-rich cocoa drinks, eating fruits like berries, apples, and plums daily, drinking green or black tea, and including nuts like almonds and hazelnuts in your diet are also good for heart health.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 01:27 pm

English News / World / Sitting for Long Periods is Dangerous for the Heart, Research Reveals

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US President Trump imposes ban on citizens of this country after ‘terrorist attack’ near White House

US President Donald Trump
World

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia, Prompts Tsunami Warning

Earthquake
World

Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 29 Lives

Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia
Asia

Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump to Send Ambassadors to Both Countries

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World

Hong Kong High-Rise Inferno Claims 44 Lives, Over 300 Missing

Hong Kong fire
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.