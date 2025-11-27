Sitting for Long Periods is Dangerous for the Heart, Research Reveals

Sitting in front of computer (Representational Photo: Patrika)
Prolonged sitting or continuous sedentary work has become almost a necessity. Many people do this nowadays, and it has become a habit. But do you know that this habit is not good? This habit silently attacks heart health. A recent study in England has revealed this. Scientists have warned that even fit people cannot completely escape the stress on blood vessels caused by prolonged sitting.
Scientists from the University of Birmingham included 40 young men in the research. They were made to sit for two hours. They were given a high-flavanol cocoa drink and a low-flavanol cocoa drink. Those who consumed the low-flavanol drink showed a decline in blood vessel function, an increase in blood pressure, and a decrease in oxygen supply. Participants who drank the high-flavanol beverage did not show this decline.
Flavanol is a natural nutrient that is considered good for our heart, blood vessels, and brain. The research revealed that standing up, walking, or doing light stretching every 30-45 minutes is also beneficial. Continuous sedentary work has a negative impact on the body.
Scientists from the University of Birmingham stated that flavanols, found in cocoa, tea, many fruits, and nuts, can protect human arteries from damage. It is important to include these items in your diet. Additionally, small daily habits also strengthen the heart. Consuming flavanol-rich cocoa drinks, eating fruits like berries, apples, and plums daily, drinking green or black tea, and including nuts like almonds and hazelnuts in your diet are also good for heart health.
