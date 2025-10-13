South Africa Bus Accident: 42 Feared Dead in Devastating Crash

Bus accident in South Africa (Photo: Patrika)
Road accidents are a serious global problem, with numerous incidents occurring frequently. Despite ongoing efforts to prevent such accidents, they continue to happen. A similar incident has now come to light in South Africa. A horrific bus accident on Sunday on the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt in South Africa's mountainous region caused widespread panic. Relevant authorities provided this information on Monday, October 13.
A spokesperson for South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation stated that 42 people died in the bus accident on the N1 highway near Louis Trichardt. The details of the deceased are being confirmed.
Several people were also injured in this bus accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
The provincial government reported that the bus suddenly overturned and fell into an embankment in a mountain pass, causing significant damage to the vehicle. However, the exact cause of the bus overturning has not yet been revealed. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Officials stated that the bus was travelling south from South Africa's Eastern Cape. According to information, the bus was carrying citizens of Zimbabwe and Malawi who were returning to their home countries.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending