South Africa Gold Mine Disaster: 100 Dead, 500 Trapped

Gold Mine Incident: Doubts are being raised about whether a recent incident in South Africa was murder or an accident. Police are under scrutiny for allegedly cutting the rope used by miners to escape and attempting to seal the mine.

New DelhiJan 15, 2025 / 12:55 pm

Patrika Desk

At least 100 illegal miners have perished in the abandoned Buffelsfontein gold mine in the North West province of South Africa, succumbing to starvation and dehydration. Eighteen bodies have been recovered so far, while 26 miners have been rescued alive. These miners had been trapped for months. Over 500 miners are still believed to be inside the mine.
A cellphone recovered from one of the rescued miners contained two videos showing dozens of bodies wrapped in plastic bags inside a dark tunnel. The rescue team is prioritising the rescue of the remaining survivors.
The mine is reportedly approximately three kilometres deep. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sebata Mokgabone stated that they are currently confirming the number of fatalities and are hopeful of rescuing the remaining miners. Buffelsfontein is one of South Africa’s deepest mines.

Police Cut Off Miners’ Food Supply

It has been reported that the police attempted to seal off the mine to force the miners out, removing their ropes and cutting off their food supply lines in an effort to end the illegal mining operation.

Illegal Mining Common in South Africa

South Africa, known for its vast gold reserves, has a significant number of gold mines. Illegal mining is prevalent in many areas. Groups of miners often illegally enter abandoned mines, left behind by companies due to unprofitability, to search for remaining gold. They live underground for months, bringing food, water, generators, and other equipment. Local communities near the mine report that many of their relatives were trapped in the mine for approximately six months, since July. Companies abandon mines that are no longer profitable, leading to informal miners illegally accessing and exploiting any remaining gold reserves.
These illegal operations are often run by syndicates who employ these miners and contractors. While they bring their own supplies, they also rely on others on the surface for resupply.
Police last year cut the miners’ ropes and pulley systems used for accessing the mine in an attempt to force them out. A cabinet minister stated that the aim was to “eradicate illegal miners” and that the government would not provide assistance as they are criminals.

