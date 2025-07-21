21 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

South Korea Suspends Official for Provocative Drone Flights over North Korea

South Korea has suspended a military officer who allegedly provoked North Korea by sending drones carrying a message intended to incite Kim Jong-un to war. The incident escalated tensions between the two countries, leading to disciplinary action against the officer.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

North Korea and South Korea (Image Source: Patrika)

A senior South Korean military officer has been suspended for allegedly launching drones into North Korea without authorization last year, in an attempt to provoke a military response from Kim Jong-un. The South Korean Ministry of Defence announced the suspension on Monday.

The statement confirmed the suspension of the head of the drone operations command in South Korea. This action follows suspicions that military drones were illegally sent into North Korea last year.

Plans to Impose Martial Law

The Ministry of Defence stated that Major General Kim Yong-dae, the unit commander, has been relieved of his duties following the suspension.

It is noteworthy that in December of last year, former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was preparing to impose martial law in the country, although he was unsuccessful. This followed the drone incident months earlier.

Military Officer Currently in Detention

Kim is currently in detention facing multiple charges, including forgery of official documents. The investigation team suspects that Yoon directly ordered the drone commander to send drones into North Korea in October last year without informing the Ministry of Defence or the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The aim was allegedly to provoke a military response from North Korea to justify the imposition of martial law.

However, Kim denies any wrongdoing. He refutes any connection between sending drones to North Korea and Yoon's martial law declaration.

Furthermore, he argues that the drone deployment was legally conducted under the orders of the JCS as a retaliatory measure against North Korean operations against the South.

Share the news:

Related Topics

World News in Hindi

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 04:12 pm

English News / World / South Korea Suspends Official for Provocative Drone Flights over North Korea
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.